Penn State Vs. Kent State: Keys to the Game

After regrouping during the early bye week following its win over Bowling Green, Penn State is ready to conclude non-conference play against Kent State on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.
Big Ten challenges are around the corner, making this game a final opportunity for head coach James Franklin’s group to find its rhythm, correct early season mistakes and recover from the Week 2 defensive detour.
Here are the key factors for Penn State heading into its matchup with the Golden Flashes.
Take care of business — more completely this time
Two weeks ago, Penn State entered a matchup against a MAC opponent it was heavily favored to beat with a chance to play young players and build depth. That didn’t happen. Bowling Green led 24-20 at halftime, and if not for key interceptions from linebacker Tony Rojas and safety Zakee Wheatley, plus Nicholas Singleton’s late touchdown, Penn State could have faced its first regular-season, non-conference loss since 2016. That the Nittany Lions were forced to recover a late onside kick was telling.
As a result, objective No. 1 vs. Kent State is securing the victory early. Granted, the Golden Flashes are coming off a 71-0 loss to Tennessee and rank dead last in ESPN's College Football Power Index, but Penn State should have learned not to underestimate an opponent.
“I watched all the games [Kent State] played this far,” cornerback Cam Miller said. “We’ve got to take them seriously, can't take them lightly. They’ve got some good players. Just got to go out there and do what we do.”
If things go well on the scoreboard Saturday — and as nearly 50-point favorites, they absolutely should — the Nittany Lions could use the reps to prepare for conference play, get depth pieces more action and correct early season execution issues. But as Franklin often stresses, they must focus on going 1-0 first.
“They have our attention. There's no doubt about it,” Franklin said of facing Kent State. “It's ultimately about us and our focus on Penn State and us getting better and developing and playing up to our standard. … Winning is hard. There's a lot of teams across the country that are sad Saturday night, and you want to do everything you possibly can to make sure you're not one of them.”
Pound the ground game
Kent State has allowed 864 rushing yards in three games, the most in college football. Against Tennessee, the Golden Flashes surrendered 456 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Facing those numbers, Franklin and offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki don’t need to overthink it: running the ball should be the plan.
Singleton and Kaytron Allen have combined for 354 rushing yards through two games and should get the ball early and often on Saturday. Then they should be out. Depth players in the running back room need opportunities. Before the season, Franklin said redshirt freshman Cam Wallace was “probably in the lead” for No. 3 running back, but freshmen Quinton Martin Jr. and Corey Smith were in the mix as well. So far, only Wallace has seen action with nine carries this season.
Despite being down 65-0 at halftime against the Volunteers, Kent State head coach Kenni Burns declined a running clock for the second half.
“That's now who we are as a football team,” Burns said after the game. “That's not who we are as a culture. There are a lot of teams that lost today in lump sums. They're not getting running clocks. A football game is a football game."
While the sentiment behind that decision is admirable, Burns might have to reconsider if things get out of hand against Penn State.
Prioritize the pass rush
Kent State shouldn’t pose much of a challenge for Nittany Lions defensive coordinator Tom Allen. Pitt, Saint Francis and Tennessee have outscored the Golden Flashes 149-41 in three games. However, there are more concerns for Penn State’s defense than its offense, with one being a pass rush that hasn’t made a significant impact through two weeks.
Highly regarded NFL prospects Abdul Carter and Dani Dennis-Sutton haven’t recorded a sack yet and have a combined 11 tackles. Saturday presents an opportunity for them, and the rest of the defense, to amp up the aggressiveness. The Nittany Lions’ pass rush has been a tad underwhelming, although their 2-0 record is the priority.
Facing the 134th-ranked team in college football, Penn State should get a better feel for attacking the quarterback. While sacks aren’t everything, they will need to start coming eventually, and this matchup is a perfect opportunity for that.
Franklin noted this week that opponents have sought to limit Penn State’s pass rush, which has “been as successful in sacking the quarterback and tackles for losses” as arguably any program in the last decade.
“At the end of the day, we would like more production in that area,” Franklin said. “I think it's going to come.”
