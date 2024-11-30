Penn State Vs. Maryland Availability Report: Who's Out for the Game?
Penn State will be without starting right tackle Anthony Donkoh and could be without receiver Trey Wallace for its regular-season finale today against Maryland. Donkoh is listed as out and Wallace is questionable for the Nittany Lions, who can clinch a bid to the College Football Playoff with a win over the Terrapins.
Meanwhile, Maryland starting quarterback Bill Edwards Jr., is listed as questionable. Edwards did not finish last week's game against Iowa with a hand injury. MJ Morris is expected to make his first start at quarterback for the Terps.
Donkoh, who has started 10 games at tackle for Penn State, sustained an undisclosed injury last week at Minnesota. He played just two snaps and was replaced by Nolan Rucci. Penn State coach James Franklin said this week that he expects Rucci to be prepared for his second start with the Nittany Lions.
"He’s playing well and, yes, I think the gameplan will have to stay the same," Franklin told reporters after practice Wednesday in State College. "... It's not like he got thurst into this role without playing to this point. … Rucci is in a starting role, and it’s not all new to him. He’s got experience, he’s got confidence, we have confidence in him as well, so nothing will change in terms of what we’re doing."
Defensive tackles Alonzo Ford Jr., injured at Minnesota, and Kaleb Artis are out, thinning Penn State's depth at the position. Franklin said this week that freshmen Ty Blanding and Xavier Gilliam will get into the rotation. Cornerback Elliot Washington is out for the second consecutive game.
Wallace, who leads Penn State's receivers with 35 catches for 579 yards, is questionable, while Julian Fleming is available for the game. Fleming played just one snap at Minnesota last week.
Penn State continues to be without starters KJ Winston (safety) and Andrew Rappleyea (tight end), who have long-term injuries. Linebacker Keon Wylie, who began the season on the long-term injury list, remains out but has returned to practice. Defensive end Zuriah Fisher remains out along with running back Cam Wallace and receiver Kaden Saunders.
Penn State vs. Maryland Story Lines
