Maybe Penn State can bring its squirrel friend to the bowl game. Beaver Stadium was in such a good mood Saturday night when a squirrel ran through an end zone just before quarterback Rocco Becht did for a third-quarter touchdown, giving the Nittany Lions a 24-10 lead over Rutgers.

And then, well, the squirrel ran through the bleachers and presumably out of the stadium, taking with it Penn State football's hopes and dreams. Rutgers scored 15 fourth-quarter points, eight with no time on the clock, to beat Penn State 25-24.

It was a top-five Penn State loss in the Big Ten era, for sure, and marked the first time Rutgers even scored a touchdown at Beaver Stadium since joining the conference. So yes, Penn State fans probably aren't feeling bowl season now. Maybe the squirrel can help raise their profile.

But when they come around, here are the latest projections for Penn State's bowl destination. The Nittany Lions have one regular-season game left, visiting Maryland on Saturday at SHI Stadium.

Delay of game... pic.twitter.com/2REuCf6xl4 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 21, 2026

Duke's Mayo Bowl

DUKE’S MAYO MANIACS TICKETS ARE LIVE.



Best price. Best view. All the Chaos.https://t.co/GDJNuZLMj2 pic.twitter.com/GHvMbyNEu4 — Duke's Mayo Bowl (@DukesMayoBowl) November 19, 2026

When: Dec. 26 | 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

Opponent: ACC

The Nittany Lions are getting more traction here after their freefall loss to Rutgers ended hopes for a five-game win streak and an 8-4 finish. It's probably the best-case-scenario at this point, even though the trip is a tough ask for fans on the day after Christmas.

What could make this destination more appealing is a date with James Franklin and Virginia Tech, which we still suggest is the bowl's best engagement opportunity. Might as well go for the Love Island drama of it all.

Alas, CBS Sports projects Penn State playing North Carolina and head coach Bill Belichick, not quite as hot-buttony. And ESPN's Kyle Bonagura still has Penn State vs. Clemson, a Pinstripe Bowl rematch that we don't think will happen.

Music City Bowl

When: Dec. 30 | 3 p.m. ET

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville

Opponent: SEC

Penn State looked to be well positioned last week for the Music City Bowl. Its wild loss to Rutgers, coupled with other Big Ten upsets, changed the math. Losses by UCLA, Indiana and Ohio State scrambled the conference's playoff chances to the point where it might get just one bid.

That also resets the bowl market, bringing in more teams and devaluing Penn State. For instance, ESPN has Iowa, still a playoff contender, in the ReliaQuest Bowl, for which Penn State was a candidate last week. Thus, the Nittany Lions' first bowl trip to Nashville is in jeopardy.

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Cactus Bowl

THE CACTUS IS COMING HOME 🌵



Tickets are ON SALE NOW for the Cactus Bowl, returning to @ASU, returning to Mountain America Stadium, returning to Tempe in primetime on Saturday, Dec. 26!



Big Ten vs. Big 12. 🏈 Be there for the return.



🎟️ https://t.co/KnGDi3s3UL pic.twitter.com/WYKm5VA0a5 — Cactus Bowl (@thecactusbowl) September 14, 2026

When: Dec. 26 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, Arizona

Opponent: Big 12

It's still difficult to believe that the Big Ten and Penn State would agree to a game in Arizona on the day after Christmas, but the team might be low on options otherwise.

On3's Brett McMurphy, perhaps the most connected bowl prognosticator, sends Penn State west to face UCF in the Cactus Bowl. Athlon Sports pits Penn State vs. Cincinnati in Tempe.

First Responder Bowl

For 25 years, ESPN Events has created unforgettable moments for schools, student-athletes, fans, and brands. The SERVPRO First Responder Bowl is excited to kick off a new season, celebrate 25 years, and introduce a fresh new look for ESPN Events! #ESPNEvents | #OwnTheExperience pic.twitter.com/XEi8drb5mW — First Responder Bowl (@FRBowl) September 3, 2026

When: Jan. 2 | 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas

Opponent: Big 12

Bryan Fischer of Sports Illustrated moves Penn State out of the Big Ten's contract bowls and into an at-large game. He has the Nittany Lions playing Cincinnati of the Big 12 in the First Responder Bowl, once known as the TaxSlayer Bowl.

Penn State fans remember the last time they went there after the 2011 season, when Houston quarterback set the single-game passing record (532 yards) against the Nittany Lions.

Puerto Rico Bowl

Puerto Rico Bowl is official. pic.twitter.com/hwCR8LeYMI — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) May 8, 2026

When: Dec. 22 | 1:30 p.m. ET

Where: Juan Ramón Loubriel Stadium, Bayamón, Puerto Rico

Opponent: Mid-American Conference

Could Penn State inaugurate a new bowl? The NCAA approved two bowl games in Puerto Rico this year, including the Puerto Rico Bowl, which is tied to the MAC. College Football Network's Pete Fiutak projects the Nittany Lions as the at-large team to face Fresno State, which plays in the Pac-12.

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