Penn State vs. Michigan Week 7 Predictions: Who Wants it More?

Penn State and Michigan bring a combined 0-5 record in Big Ten play to their game Saturday at Michigan Stadium. As a result, the teams should bring a corresponding edge as well.

"I don't want to use the word desperation, because desperation often seems out of control.," said CBS Sports analyst Charles Davis, who will be on the broadcast. "But I think both these teams will be tuned to the highest edge in this game. Both of them are realizing, hold it a minute, Penn State-Michigan, and neither one of us is ranked? This doesn't even feel right. That's not normal."

What he said. Nevertheless, somebody has to win, and we're here with our Week 7 predictions for the Penn State-Michigan game. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:36 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Penn State vs. Michigan game predictions

Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham reacts next to quarterback Bryce Underwood after 20-19 loss to Iowa at Michigan Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Will Horstman: Penn State hasn’t looked good in the two road games it’s had this season. The Nittany Lions started slow against Temple but went on to win. They started slow and ended slow against Northwestern, who ran away for a 34-13 win. I can’t imagine this trend would change in the Big House. Michigan 20, Penn State 17

Mark Wogenrich: First to 20 wins. Penn State ranks 15th in the Big Ten in scoring vs. conference opponents (18.7 points per game), while Michigan is 17th (16.5). Penn State can't run the ball, Michigan can't throw it. Which means one team will counter its tendencies and have a day. In this game that will be, to some degree, Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood. But really, the Wolverines' defense wins it. Michigan 20, Penn State 16

Who will be the game's MVP?

Michigan Wolverines defensive ends Dom Nichols (8) and John Henry Daley (90) celebrate a play against the Iowa Hawkeyes. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Will Horstman: It’s impossible to trust Penn State’s run game until that unit proves otherwise. Quarterback Rocco Becht could be forced to throw the ball more, which plays right into one of Michigan’s best defensive players in pass rusher John Henry Daley, who has three sacks on the season. Daley is questionable to play, but If he does, he'll likely cause massive disruption in Penn State’s backfield.

Mark Wogenrich: Yes, Michigan defensive end John Henry Daley is listed as questionable, but so was USC receiver Trent Mosley last week. Daley fronts a pass defense that leads the nation and is Michigan's primary strength. If he's healthy, Daley changes this game.

Who is the game's unsung hero?

Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Tony Rojas (13) reacts after intercepting a pass during the fourth quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Horstman: With Penn State losing games, linebacker Tony Rojas isn’t getting enough attention as he should this season despite how well he’s playing. He just had 10 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble against USC, so expect him to continue to play at a high level against Michigan.

Mark Wogenrich: Penn State needs a solid defensive game from someone other than Tony Rojas. Defensive tackle Armstrong Nnodim has been playing a bigger role inside and has a tenacity the Nittany Lions require. Nnodim isn't at full strength but he'll extract everything he can during hi 40ish snaps.

Who needs this game more: Penn State or Michigan, Matt Campbell or Kyle Whittingham?

Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham, left, shakes hands with Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz after a 20-19 loss at Michigan Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Will Horstman: Michigan was expected to be better in Year 1 of the Whittingham era, but that hasn’t turned out to be the case. If the Wolverines lose a home game to a struggling Penn State team, more frustration should be warranted against Whittingham than if Campbell were to lose on the road in a tough environment.

Mark Wogenrich: From a holistic (one of Campbell's favorite words) perspective, it's Campbell and Penn State. Whittingham was a late, situational hire at Michigan who, while not having the longest runway, gets more grace (though probably not at home). Campbell is coaching in an economic environment that has more riding on wins and goodwill than Whittingham. He needs to show proof of concept at some point in Year 1.

What will Penn State fans be talking about Sunday?

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell reacts from the sideline during the fourth quarter against the USC Trojans at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Horstman: UCLA coach Bob Chesney’s name was mentioned as a possibility at Penn State during the coaching search. It didn’t materialize, as the Nittany Lions hired Campbell and Chesney went from James Madison to the Bruins. But now, Chesney has UCLA at No. 12 in the country with a 5-0 record while Campbell is 3-3. Another loss for Campbell would only continue the conversation fans are having that Penn State should’ve hired Chesney instead.

Mark Wogenrich: Fire everybody!

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