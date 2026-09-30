Penn State Week 5 Injury Report: Latest News, Practice Updates, Replacement Options

Penn State added a key defensive player to its injury report this week before visiting Northwestern on Friday night at Ryan Field. Nittany Lions cornerback Daryus Dixson was listed as questionable on the first Big Ten availability report of the week, which Campbell confirmed after practice Wednesday.

Dixson, a starting cornerback and one of the team's top defensive players, was at practice Wednesday after getting hurt in the first half of Penn State's 24-20 loss to Wisconsin. Campbell said that Dixson played through the injury but was "really, really" sore the next day.

Dixson is Penn State's second-highest graded cornerback, according to Pro Football Focus, and made an interception against Wisconsin. Dixson has graded highly in coverage, often in man against the opposing team's top receivers. He held Buffalo's Chance Morrow, who had 11 catches for 170 yards the week before, to two receptions on seven targets.

If Dixson can't play, Penn State likely will turn to a combination of players from its deep secondary, though it already is missing depth players in Tyler Armstead and Joshua Johnson. Zion Tracy, the team's starting nickelback, played more of his season-high 41 snaps on the outside against Wisconsin.

Cornerback Jahmir Joseph played 23 snaps against the Badgers, and freshman Josiah Zayas played 29, turning one of those into a pick-6. Zayas, who plays nickel with Tracy, was Penn State's highest-graded defensive player in Week 4 (93) and made PFF's national team of the week.

"We’re really fortunate in that room," Campbell said Wednesday after practice. "Jahmir played his best game that I’ve seen [against Wisconsin]. Zion gives us so much flexibility. His ability to play all three spots in the secondary is huge. He has played a lot more corner and has really done a great job out there. If that's the case [that Dixson is out], both those guys would certainly have to step up and get more reps."

Koby Howard listed as out for Northwestern

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Koby Howard (6) scores a touchdown against the Buffalo Bulls at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Koby Howard, Penn State's leading receiver, is listed as out for the Northwestern game. That's no surprise, as Campbell said last week that Howard would miss extended time.

Without Howard, Penn State's passing game labored against the Badgers. Quarterback Rocco Becht threw for a season-low 114 yards and completed passes to only one receiver (Chase Sowell). His seven total targets to receivers Brett Eskildsen (six) and Zay Robinson yielded no catches.

"There were some times where we wanted to get the ball to Chase more, or even to the tight ends more, and the coverage kind of dictated where the ball was going to go," Penn State offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser said. "They took some of that away. Zay is one of our most explosive guys, similar to [Rappleyea], and we felt like we could have got those guys the ball more. Or when we tried to, the defense did something where maybe it took Rocco's eyes in a different place."

Mouser also wants to press the action to the tight ends, the position he coaches, in Howard's absence. Ben Brahmer caught four passes but only one in the second half against the Badgers. Rappleyea and fellow tight end Gabe Burkle did not have a reception.

"For us, especially with Kobe out, those three are some of our best pass-catchers, and we're going to have to find ways to get them the ball in easier ways that we can make those throws," Mouser said. "And I still don't think we've sniffed just how good that room can be."

Penn State's Week 5 availability report

Penn State's Big Ten availability report vs. Northwestern. | Big Ten Conference

Penn State linebacker Cam Smith is listed as questionable after not playing against Wisconsin. Linebacker Alex Tatsch has returned to the lineup and taken over the role behind Tony Rojas at outside linebacker. Kicker Cristiano Rosa handled one kickoff against Wisconsin before ceding the role to freshman Lucas Tenbrock.

The list of Nittany Lions who are out remains the same. Tight Cooper Alexander, among the more promising Iowa State transfers, will miss his fifth game of the season. Armstead, who worked his way into a backup role at cornerback, is out as well, limiting some defense and special teams depth.

Penn State continues to look for a replacement for Max Granville, arguably the defensive end with the highest potential pass-rush impact on the team. Campbell said Wednesday that Iowa State transfer Ike Ezeogu, a 275-pound lineman who plays multiple spots, is still feeling his way through a new defense.

"He's kind of like our whole team right now," Campbell said. "There are flashes of excellence and there’s room for growth within a new system. The thing I love about Ike is, each week he has gotten better. And I feel like he’s got to continue to become the kind of player we think he can really be on every snap."

Penn State visits Northwestern for a Friday-night game at the new Ryan Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

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