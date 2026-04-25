What Penn State's Dani Dennis-Sutton Brings to the Green Bay Packers

Penn State defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton was selected by the Green Bay Packers in Round 4 of the 2026 NFL Draft. Dennis-Sutton is the fourth Penn State edge rusher drafted in the past three seasons and is the same age as Abdul Carter, who was the New York Giants’ first-round pick in 2025.

Dennis-Sutton is the fourth Penn State player selected in the draft, and a bit of a surprise in the fourth round. Who are the Packers getting in Dennis-Sutton? A game-wrecker with the ability to put immediate stress on the quarterback.

Here’s what else to know about Penn State’s Dani Dennis-Sutton.

Who is Dani Dennis-Sutton?

Have a game Dani Dennis-Sutton 👏 @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/XXPV0OCLYH — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 15, 2025

Dani Dennis-Sutton was a four-time letterman at McDonogh School in Millsboro, Delaware, but didn’t play all that much in high school. Dennis-Sutton missed part of his senior year due to injury, and the pandemic canceled his junior season.

Still, Dennis-Sutton was so productive as a sophomore that he earned a 5-star recruiting ranking from Rivals and the 247Sports Composite and was a top-30 prospect nationally. As a sophomore, Dennis-Sutton recorded 40 tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles, helping McDonogh to an 11-1 record and a runner-up finish in the Maryland A Conference.

As a true freshman at Penn State in 2022, Dennis-Sutton received the green light to burn his redshirt and appeared in all 13 games. He made three sacks, three quarterback hurries and an interception, and ESPN named him a true freshman All-American.

In 2024, Dennis-Sutton started all but two games during Penn State’s playoff run. In the Orange Bowl, he had two sacks, forced a fumble on a strip sack and made a late interception. Dennis-Sutton was one of several players to forgo the draft and return to Penn State in 2025.

While the season fell below Penn State's preseason expectations, Dennis-Sutton remained a problem for opponents. He led Penn State in tackles for loss (12) sacks (8.5) and forced fumbles (3) and also broke up three passes.

His commitment to Penn State through uncertainty kept him on the field for the Pinstripe Bowl. While multiple teammates opted out, Dennis-Sutton made two sacks in the Nittany Lions’ 22-10 win over Clemson.

“I wanted to play any possible game I can for Penn State,” Dennis-Sutton said during Penn State’s Pro Day. “I felt like I would be a fluke of a leader to lead my team out there when I’m healthy enough to play.”

What traits Dennis-Sutton brings to the NFL

Dani Dennis-Sutton is a DE prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 9.96 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 9 out of 2257 DE from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/uLxgNBAJHQ pic.twitter.com/lDhHJ1P27p — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 19, 2026

Dennis-Sutton isn’t one to back down from a hit and often takes on heavy contact. At 6-5, he has disruptive length and is effective at generating pressure off the edge. He’s also among the most athletic ends in the draft, producing one of the best RAS scores among edge rushers at the NFL Scouting Combine.

He has experience lining up standing and with a hand on the ground, which he did most often while at Penn State. Dennis-Sutton is quite effective against the run, closing holes and breaking off blocks to complete tackles. He also played some situational downs inside, particularly in pass-rush opportunities.

Additionally, Dennis-Sutton is a threat on special teams. He blocked three punts last season to tie a single-season program record. That production could help him see the field sooner in the NFL, as Dennis-Sutton called himself a four-down NFL prospect.

“Being out there for all four downs, first and second to stop the run, third down to get the quarterback and fourth being able to block the punt and make plays on special teams,” he said. “So for me, give me the opportunity to get out on the field, no matter what it is, run, pass, special teams, I feel like I’m gonna go out there and do it to the best of my ability.”

What the Packers have to address with Dennis-Sutton

Penn State defensive lineman Dani Dennis-Sutton runs a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Although he puts up strong numbers, Dennis-Sutton's pass-rush attempts can be fairly predictable and flat. He sometimes struggles with turning the corner on blocks and, as Sports Info Solutions’ scouting report assessed, “will need continued refinement with his pass rush plan with his bend and athletic limitations.”

Dennis-Sutton also can appear stiff and get himself out of position, which limits how much he can change direction on the fly. He has the motor but also a need to improve the start of his attack.

Will Dennis-Sutton Start as a rookie?

Penn State defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) celebrates a sack on Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) in the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Most likely no on defense. But he has a really good chance at being a difference-maker right away on special teams. Having time to develop more defensively would be beneficial for Dennis-Sutton on the way to becoming a full-time starter.

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