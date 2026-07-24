Fernando Mendoza Signs Rookie Deal: Impact on Raiders Camp

The Las Vegas Raiders have officially signed all ten players of their 2026 Draft Class, ushering in a new era of Raiders football.

The last rookie-scale deal they signed is arguably the most important, with Fernando Mendoza signing a four-year, $57.27 million fully guaranteed contract with a fifth-year option. He signed this deal on July 23, which is also when rookies will report to training camp for the Raiders.

Immediate Impact

Klint Kubiak

Mendoza signing his rookie contract doesn't pose an immediate impact on the Raiders' training camp, but it does mean this organization is locked in on their players of the future. With Jermod McCoy signing his rookie contract not far behind Mendoza, they're showcasing their belief in the young players they've drafted.

When comparing this contract to other quarterbacks that have been taken first overall in recent history, Mendoza has received quite an upgrade. Just last season, Cam Ward was taken first overall by the Tennessee Titans, and Mendoza is making nearly $10 million more than him.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Even going back two seasons, Caleb Williams' rookie contract is only worth $39.49 million, and some would argue he's a better prospect than Mendoza. Mendoza is receiving a hefty paycheck right out of the gate, which only pushes the comparisons between him and Kirk Cousins even further, a notorious breadwinner in the NFL.

He has plenty of accolades heading into the NFL, so by no means am I saying this contract isn't deserved, but the Raiders are putting a lot of stock into a player who isn't likely to start by the first week. In comparison with the rest of his peers taken first overall, nearly every single quarterback in recent history has been on the field for their team's first game of the season.

Potential Payoff

Fernando Mendoza | DARRELL CRAIG HARRIS, ON SI

With this contract, Mendoza immediately jumps into the top four most expensive players on the Raiders' roster. They want Cousins to play the majority, if not all, of next season, which means one of their highest-paid players on the roster will be on the bench for 2026.

However, it's clear the Raiders are playing the long game in Mendoza's development, and he has the potential to make that deal seem like pennies on the dollar with his production. I will say he's already 22, which means the Raiders don't have much time to assemble a competitive roster before age becomes a factor.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

We've seen quarterbacks play well into their 30's and still be slinging it with the best of them, but as an older rookie, the Raiders don't have as much time to turn the ship as they would've hoped for.

I'm glad the Raiders were able to get this deal done and lock in this stellar draft class for the future, but they have to nail Mendoza's development for it all to pay off.