Biggest Domino Falls for Steelers, Drew Allar Deal

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have one rookie contract to sign before training camp, but the final domino may have just fallen before his deal is done.

Drew Allar is the last of the Steelers' 2026 NFL Draft class to sign a contract, but he wasn't alone across the entire rookie class. All four of the first four quarterbacks taken had yet to agree to terms, with Fernando Mendoza, Ty Simpson, Carson Beck and Allar all unsigned.

What that signaled is unknown. Maybe the group was hoping for more guaranteed money or to see what the top of the class signed for before the rest. Either way, it felt like one player needed to sign before Allar, and that player has signed.

Carson Beck and the Arizona Cardinals have agreed to a four-year, $7.4 million contract just before training camp opened. Beck was the third quarterback selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, being picked 65th overall, just before Allar went at pick 74.

Cardinals officially signed QB Carson Beck to his four-year, $7.4 million rookie contract.



Cardinals also placed DL Kaleb Proctor on IR and signed DL Coziah Izzard. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 22, 2026

It does feel like Beck signing his deal signals a deal for Allar in the coming days. Allar nor the Steelers want to go into training camp without a deal, but both are probably willing to push negotiations right to the opening of camp. Beck signing before Arizona started practices, though, shows just how rare it is for a rookie holdout to actually happen.

If he doesn't sign, Allar is unable to practice. Unlike OTAs and minicamp, deals need to be agreed to and signed in order for players to participate. It also begins the clock to Week 10, when a deal must be done or else Allar would no longer be tied to the Steelers and would need to re-enter the 2027 NFL Draft.

How It Ends

Again, chances are the Steelers and Allar are close on a deal, and there is little panic from either side. With a week before the team takes the field at Saint Vincent College, there's plenty of time before anyone needs to rush things, and both parties are probably well aware that July 28 is their deadline.

While not having a contract signed is something to monitor, the expectation remains that Allar will be on the field and suited up when the Steelers practice for the first time on July 29.

Beck's deal only adds to that confidence, showing exactly how most of these situations end across the NFL, not just with the Steelers.

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