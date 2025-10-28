Inside The Panthers

Depth Key to Pitt's Success After Impressive Exhibition Performances

The Pitt Panthers' bench will look to provide more than just depth this season.

Theo Newhouse

Oct 19, 2025; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Nojus Indrusaitis (25) brings the ball up court against Providence Friars forward Duncan Powell (31) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2025; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Nojus Indrusaitis (25) brings the ball up court against Providence Friars forward Duncan Powell (31) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Pitt Panthers' bench will play a key role this season. Several reserves have logged double-digit minutes in both of Pitt’s exhibition wins. The Panthers took down the Providence Friars 81-74 on Oct. 19 and beat the Pitt-Johnstown Mountain Cats 100-65 yesterday.

Pittsburgh Panthers guard Nojus Indrusaitis
Oct 19, 2025; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Nojus Indrusaitis (25) reacts after making a three point basket against the Providence Friars during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Indrusaitis Emerging as Key Piece

Newcomer Nojus Indrusaitis has been the leader, playing 27 minutes against Providence and 23 versus Pitt-Johnstown. He’s received more minutes than multiple starters through the two exhibitions.

Last night, he was the second-highest scorer with 18, going 6-7 from the field. Against Providence, he was one of five Panthers who scored in double digits with 11.

Indrusaitis averaged 20.1 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists for Lithuania in the 2024 U18 Eurobasket, highlighted by a win over Sweden where he posted 30 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists. He played with Iowa State last year as a true freshman, averaging just 5.8 minutes per game. 

Sophomore center Papa Amadou Kante missed the second exhibition game yesterday with a knee injury. The Dakar, Senegal native will look to provide much needed depth in the front court this season with Dishon Jackson sidelined. Amadou Kante contributed 7 points and 4 rebounds across 21 minutes last week against Providence.

Papa
Nov 29, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward Papa Amadou Kante (4) and teammates celebrate the overtime win at the buzzer against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

7-footer Kieran Mullen has already been announced as a redshirt, yet he still played 11 minutes and grabbed two rebounds due to Pitt's limited depth at center last night.

The starting five has been different in both exhibitions. Beebah Cummings, Cam Corhen, Damarco Minor, and Roman Siulepa, however, have started in both games.

Witherspoon and Dunning Jr. Swap Starting Spots in Exhibitions

Freshman guard Omari Witherspoon came off the bench against Providence shooting 5-7 with 2 steals on his way to 10 points. Yesterday against Pitt Johnstown he started, playing 30 minutes, scoring 13 and leading the team with 5 assists.

Barry Dunning Jr. started against Providence but came off the bench in the second exhibition. The 6’6” transfer from South Alabama posted four point and four rebounds in 21 minutes against the Friars. He followed that up with eight points and four rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench last night.

Macari Moore is the only freshman outside of Witherspoon to receive double-digit minutes in both exhibitions. Moore logged 17 minutes last night and 12 against Providence. He’s shot 5-8 across 2 games, scoring a total of 13 points.

The Panthers will rely on production from their depth as the competition ramps up. If these contributors continue to grow, Pitt could have one of the more reliable bench units in the ACC.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Theo Newhouse
THEO NEWHOUSE

Theo Newhouse-Godine is a current student at Point Park University and a former DII student athlete at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He produces a podcast, Theo’s Tailgate, which highlights and features athletes from the Pittsburgh area. Theo is a lifelong Pittsburgh sports fan from the neighborhood of Highland Park and recently completed an internship with the Pittsburgh Downtown Media Partnership as an investigative journalist.

Home/Basketball