Depth Key to Pitt's Success After Impressive Exhibition Performances
The Pitt Panthers' bench will play a key role this season. Several reserves have logged double-digit minutes in both of Pitt’s exhibition wins. The Panthers took down the Providence Friars 81-74 on Oct. 19 and beat the Pitt-Johnstown Mountain Cats 100-65 yesterday.
Indrusaitis Emerging as Key Piece
Newcomer Nojus Indrusaitis has been the leader, playing 27 minutes against Providence and 23 versus Pitt-Johnstown. He’s received more minutes than multiple starters through the two exhibitions.
Last night, he was the second-highest scorer with 18, going 6-7 from the field. Against Providence, he was one of five Panthers who scored in double digits with 11.
Indrusaitis averaged 20.1 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists for Lithuania in the 2024 U18 Eurobasket, highlighted by a win over Sweden where he posted 30 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists. He played with Iowa State last year as a true freshman, averaging just 5.8 minutes per game.
Sophomore center Papa Amadou Kante missed the second exhibition game yesterday with a knee injury. The Dakar, Senegal native will look to provide much needed depth in the front court this season with Dishon Jackson sidelined. Amadou Kante contributed 7 points and 4 rebounds across 21 minutes last week against Providence.
7-footer Kieran Mullen has already been announced as a redshirt, yet he still played 11 minutes and grabbed two rebounds due to Pitt's limited depth at center last night.
The starting five has been different in both exhibitions. Beebah Cummings, Cam Corhen, Damarco Minor, and Roman Siulepa, however, have started in both games.
Witherspoon and Dunning Jr. Swap Starting Spots in Exhibitions
Freshman guard Omari Witherspoon came off the bench against Providence shooting 5-7 with 2 steals on his way to 10 points. Yesterday against Pitt Johnstown he started, playing 30 minutes, scoring 13 and leading the team with 5 assists.
Barry Dunning Jr. started against Providence but came off the bench in the second exhibition. The 6’6” transfer from South Alabama posted four point and four rebounds in 21 minutes against the Friars. He followed that up with eight points and four rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench last night.
Macari Moore is the only freshman outside of Witherspoon to receive double-digit minutes in both exhibitions. Moore logged 17 minutes last night and 12 against Providence. He’s shot 5-8 across 2 games, scoring a total of 13 points.
The Panthers will rely on production from their depth as the competition ramps up. If these contributors continue to grow, Pitt could have one of the more reliable bench units in the ACC.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt HC Praises NC State Ahead of Week 9 Matchup
- Pitt Panthers Release Depth Chart vs. NC State
- Pitt vs. Stanford Kickoff Time Announced
- Olivia Babcock Makes Pitt Volleyball History
- Pitt's Snap Counts vs. Syracuse Revealed
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt