Pitt's Snap Counts vs. Syracuse Revealed
PITTSBURGH — The Pro Football Focus snap counts and grades for the Pitt Panthers' 30-13 win over Syracuse.
For reference, PASS is passing snaps, PBLK is passing blocking snaps, RUN is rushing snaps and RBLK is run blocking snaps, offensively. RDEF is run defense snaps, PRSH is pass rushing snaps and COV is coverage snaps, defensively.
Quarterback
Mason Heintschel — 69 snaps (33 PASS, 7 RUN, 29 RBLK)
This was Mason Heintsschel's worst game since being named the starter two weeks ago.
Heintschel was 13 of 24 passing, with 143 yards and an interception. He also had 12 carries for 23 yards and a 36-yard rushing score. Heintschel would have had 58 rushing yards had he not been sacked seven times for a loss of 35 yards.
Runningback
Ja'Kyrian Turner — 30 snaps (8 PASS, 4 PBLK, 15 RUN, 3 RBLK)
Desmond Reid — 20 snaps (8 PASS, 4 PBLK, 6 RUN, 2 RBLK)
Juelz Goff — 19 snaps (7 PASS, 2 PBLK, 7 RUN, 3 RBLK)
Ja'Kyrian Turner was the leading rusher with 15 carries for 42 yards. Desmond Reid was listed as a game-time decision and had six carries for 38 yards, and Juelz Goff had seven carries for 10 yards and a game-sealing touchdown.
Pitt's offense had 43 carries for 117 yards, two touchdowns and averaged just 2.7 yards per carry. But with sacks adjusted, the offense had 152 yards and averaged 4.2 yards per carry.
Turner seems to have surpassed Goff on the depth chart. The freshman was the No. 2 back in last week's win over Florida State, and he had 10 rushes for 44 yards and two touchdowns.
The running backs depth chart also changed for the first time this season last week. Reid was listed as the lone starter, with Goff as the backup and Turner, Jalynn Williams and Caleb Williams as the reserves. Now, Reid, Goff, and Turner are all listed as starters.
Wide Receiver
Kenny Johnson — 66 snaps (32 PASS, 1 RUN, 33 RBLK)
Raphael "Poppi" Williams — 62 snaps (32 PASS, 30 RBLK)
Cataurus "Blue" Hicks — 42 snaps (23 PASS, 10 RBLK)
Deuce Spann — 24 snaps (10 PASS, 14 RBLK)
Zion Fowler-El — 3 snaps (1 PASS, 2 RBLK)
Kenny Johnson was the leading receiver with four catches for 59 yards. His biggest highlight from the game was a 66-yard punt return touchdown just before halftime.
Tight End
Malachi Tomas — 43 snaps (17 PASS, 1 PBLK, 25 RBLK)
Jake Overman — 35 snaps (16 PASS, 19 RBLK)
Justin Holmes — 1 snap (1 RBLK)
Tranquil game from the tight ends. Justin Holmes was a game-time decision and played just one snap. Malachi Thomas was the leading tight end and had one catch for 20 yards, and Jake Overman had two catches for 15 yards.
Offensive Line
Ryan Carretta — 69 snaps (33 PASS, 36 RBLK)
BJ Williams — 69 snaps (33 PASS, 36 RBLK)
Kendall Stanley — 69 snaps (33 PASS, 36 RBLK)
Ryan Baer — 69 snaps (33 PASS, 36 RBLK)
Lyndon Cooper — 69 snaps (33 PASS, 36 RBLK)
The offensive line allowed seven sacks for a loss of 35 yards, 11 hurries and 15 total pressures, along with several false starts and holding penalties.
Pitt struggled again on third down and converted four times on 15 attempts. It's pretty difficult to convert when the line allows five sacks on third down.
Left tackle Kendall Stanley had the worst PFF grade on the team and allowed four pressures. But Ryan Baer had the best grade on the offense, and Ryan Carretta had an impressive 87.4 pass blocking grade.
Defensive End
Jimmy Scott — 53 snaps (20 RDEF, 33 PRSH)
Isaiah Neal — 50 snaps (21 RDEF, 27 PRSH, 2 COV)
Joey Zelinsky — 27 snaps (11 RDEF, 15 PRSH, 1 COV)
Nate Temple — 13 snaps (7 RDEF, 6 PRSH)
Maverick Gracio — 1 snap (1 PRSH)
Pitt only has five active defensive ends on the roster, and they all played in this game. Jimmy Scott and Isaiah Neal each suffered apparent injuries during the game, but they both returned and led the room in snaps.
Scott, Neal and Joey Zelinsky each recorded a tackle for loss, and Neal also had a sack and led the room with three pressures.
Defensive Tackle
Francis Brewu — 39 snaps (23 RDEF, 16 PRSH)
Nick James — 37 snaps (11 RDEF, 26 PRSH)
Sean FitzSimmons — 32 snaps (17 RDEF, 15 PRSH)
Jahsear Whittington — 19 snaps (9 RDEF, 10 PRSH)
Jahsear Whittington, once again, made the most of his little snaps. The redshirt freshman and Nick James each led the room with three pressures — the difference is that James played 18 more snaps. Last week, he had a clutch fumble recovery and played just five snaps.
Linebacker
Braylan Lovelace — 72 snaps (30 RDEF, 19 PRSH, 23 COV)
Cameron Lindsey — 54 snaps (24 RDEF, 13 PRSH, 17 COV)
Nick Lapi — 51 snaps (22 RDEF, 11 PRSH, 18 COV)
Abe Ibrahim —19 snaps (7 RDEF, 5 PRSH, 7 COV)
Kyle Louis — 12 snaps (5 RDEF, 5 PRSH, 2 COV)
Emmanuel Taylor — 3 snaps (2 PRSH, 1 COV)
Davin Brewton — 2 snaps (1 RDEF, 1 PRSH)
Rasheem Biles was ruled out before the game and Kyle Louis exited to the locker room with an injury after just 12 snaps. Nick Lapi and Cameron Lindsey were tasked with filling the two outside linebacker spots, and they were the leading tacklers for the Panthers. They combined for 14 tackles and four tackles for a loss.
Braylan Loveace was the only player on defense to play all 72 snaps. He was the third leading tackler with five takedowns.
Cornerback
Shawn Lee Jr. — 56 snaps (21 RDEF, 35 COV)
Rashad Battle — 54 snaps (22 RDEF, 32 COV)
Tamon Lynum — 32 snaps (15 RDEF, 17 COV)
Tamon Lynum forced an interception on the first drive of the game to help set up Pitt's first touchdown. Lynum also had the best coverage grade of the corners with a 78.5 score, as he allowed one target and no catches.
Shawn Lee Jr. had the most snaps at corner, and he allowed two catches for as many yards on six targets. Rashad Battle allowed one catch for seven yards.
Safety
Javon McIntyre — 61 snaps (25 RDEF, 36 COV)
Kavir Bains-Marquez — 59 snaps (21 RDEF, 38 COV)
Cruce Brookins — 31 snaps (14 RDEF, 17 COV)
Josh Guerrier — 15 snaps (3 RDEF, 12 COV)
It was a big game for the safeties. Kavir Bains-Marquez had a 57-yard interception return to help set up a field goal. Cruce Brookins had the best PFF grade and coverage grade on the team, as he also had an interception and didn't allow a catch.
Javon McIntyre had a tackle for a loss, but allowed a team-high six catches for 68 yards and a touchdown.
