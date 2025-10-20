Pitt Releases Depth Chart vs. NC State
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have released their weekly depth chart for this week's home game against the NC State Wolfpack.
There don't appear to be any changes to this week's depth chart. Which is good news because Rasheem Biles was ruled out with an undisclosed injury before last week's game against Syracuse and Kyle Louis exited to the locker room after an injury in the first quarter.
Typically, players do not appear on the depth chart if they have suffered a season-ending injury.
The linebackers still performed well without Biles and Louis. Nick Lapi, Cameron Lindsey and Braylan Lovelace were the top three tacklers on the defense, and they combined for 19 tackles, four for a loss and a sack.
Pitt Football Depth Chart vs. NC State
Offense
Quarterback
Mason Heintschel
Eli Holstein
Cole Gonzales
Running Back
Desmond Reid
Juelz Goff
Ja'Kyrian Turner
Wide Receiver
Kenny Johnson
Zion Fowler-El
Tony Kinsler
Wide Receiver
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
Bryce Yates
Jesse Anderson
Wide Reciever
Cataurus "Blue" Hicks
Deuce Spann
Cam Sapp
Tight End
Jake Overman
Malachi Thomas
Justin Holmes
Left Tackle
Jeff Persi
Kendall Stanley
Left Guard
Ryan Carretta
Jackson Brown
Center
Lyndon Cooper
Isaiah Montgomery
Ryan Carretta
Right Guard
BJ Williams
Tai Ray
Torian Chester
Right Tackle
Ryan Baer
Jiavani Cooley
Defense
Defensive End
Blaine Spires
Jaeden Moore
Joey Zelinsky
Defensive Tackle
Francis Brewu
Isaiah Neal
Jahsear Whittington
Defensive Tackle
Sean FitzSimmons
Nick James
Defensive End
Jimmy Scott
Maverick Gracio
Star Linebacker
Kyle Louis
Cameron Lindsey
Emmanuel Taylor
Mike Linebacker
Braylan Lovelace
Nick Lapi
Abe Ibrahim
Money Linebacker
Rasheem Biles
Nick Lapi
Cameron Lindsey
Strong Safety
Cruce Brookins
Josh Guerrier
Free Safety
Javon McIntyre
Kavir Bains-Marquez
Allen Bryant
Cornerback
Tamon Lynum
Shawn Lee Jr.
Zion Ferguson
Cornerback
Rashad Battle
Shadarian Harrison
Rashan Murray
Specialists
Placekicker
Trey Butkowski
Sam Carpenter
Punter
Caleb Junko
Kaemon Tijerina
Holder
Caleb Junko
Kaemon Tijerina
Long Snapper
Nilay Upadhyayula
Nico Crawford
Kickoff Returner
Kenny Johnson
Deuce Spann
Cataurus "Blue" Hicks
Punt Returner
Desmond Reid
Kenny Johnson
Raphael "Poppi" Williams
Kickoffs
Sam Carpenter
Trey Butkowski
