Inside The Panthers

Pitt Releases Depth Chart vs. NC State

The Pitt Panthers have released their weekly depth chart for this week's home game against the NC State Wolfpack.

Mitchell Corcoran

Oct 18, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi looks on against the Syracuse Orange during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi looks on against the Syracuse Orange during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have released their weekly depth chart for this week's home game against the NC State Wolfpack.

There don't appear to be any changes to this week's depth chart. Which is good news because Rasheem Biles was ruled out with an undisclosed injury before last week's game against Syracuse and Kyle Louis exited to the locker room after an injury in the first quarter.

Typically, players do not appear on the depth chart if they have suffered a season-ending injury.

Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Nick Lapi (31) reacts to a defensive play during the first half against the Syracuse Orange
Oct 18, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Nick Lapi (31) reacts to a defensive play during the first half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The linebackers still performed well without Biles and Louis. Nick Lapi, Cameron Lindsey and Braylan Lovelace were the top three tacklers on the defense, and they combined for 19 tackles, four for a loss and a sack.

Pitt Football Depth Chart vs. NC State

Offense

Quarterback
Mason Heintschel
Eli Holstein
Cole Gonzales 

Running Back
Desmond Reid
Juelz Goff
Ja'Kyrian Turner

Wide Receiver
Kenny Johnson
Zion Fowler-El
Tony Kinsler

Wide Receiver
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
Bryce Yates
Jesse Anderson

Wide Reciever
Cataurus "Blue" Hicks
Deuce Spann
Cam Sapp

Tight End
Jake Overman
Malachi Thomas
Justin Holmes

Left Tackle
Jeff Persi
Kendall Stanley

Left Guard
Ryan Carretta
Jackson Brown

Center
Lyndon Cooper
Isaiah Montgomery
Ryan Carretta

Right Guard
BJ Williams
Tai Ray
Torian Chester

Right Tackle
Ryan Baer
Jiavani Cooley

Defense

Defensive End
Blaine Spires
Jaeden Moore
Joey Zelinsky

Defensive Tackle
Francis Brewu
Isaiah Neal
Jahsear Whittington

Defensive Tackle
Sean FitzSimmons
Nick James

Defensive End
Jimmy Scott
Maverick Gracio

Star Linebacker
Kyle Louis
Cameron Lindsey
Emmanuel Taylor

Mike Linebacker
Braylan Lovelace
Nick Lapi
Abe Ibrahim

Money Linebacker
Rasheem Biles
Nick Lapi
Cameron Lindsey

Strong Safety
Cruce Brookins
Josh Guerrier

Free Safety
Javon McIntyre
Kavir Bains-Marquez
Allen Bryant

Cornerback
Tamon Lynum
Shawn Lee Jr.
Zion Ferguson

Cornerback
Rashad Battle
Shadarian Harrison
Rashan Murray

Specialists

Placekicker
Trey Butkowski
Sam Carpenter

Punter
Caleb Junko
Kaemon Tijerina

Holder
Caleb Junko
Kaemon Tijerina

Long Snapper
Nilay Upadhyayula
Nico Crawford

Kickoff Returner
Kenny Johnson
Deuce Spann
Cataurus "Blue" Hicks

Punt Returner
Desmond Reid
Kenny Johnson
Raphael "Poppi" Williams

Kickoffs
Sam Carpenter
Trey Butkowski

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Mitchell Corcoran
MITCHELL CORCORAN

Mitch is a passionate storyteller and college sports fanatic. Growing up 70 miles away in Johnstown, Pa., Mitch has followed Pittsburgh sports all his life. Mitch started his sports journalism career as an undergraduate at Penn State, covering several programs for the student-run blog, Onward State. He previously worked for NBC Sports, The Tribune-Democrat and the Altoona Mirror as a freelancer. Give him a follow on X @MitchCorc18.

Home/Football