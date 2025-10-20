Inside The Panthers

Pitt vs. Stanford Kickoff Time Announced

Check out the time and TV network for the Pitt Panthers' Week 10 game against the Stanford Cardinal.

Mitchell Corcoran

Oct 18, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) celebrates his touchdown run with wide receiver Kenny Johnson (2) against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) celebrates his touchdown run with wide receiver Kenny Johnson (2) against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH — The ACC has announced the time and TV designation for the Pitt Panthers' Week 10 game against the Stanford Cardinals.

The game will be played on Nov. 1 at Stanford and will kick off at 3:30 p.m. EST, 12:30 p.m. local time, on the ACC Network, the conference announced today.

This will be just the fifth-ever meeting between Pitt and Stanford. The all-time series is currently knotted at 2-2, with the last meeting being in the 2018 Sun Bowl. The Cardinal escaped with a narrow 14-13 victory.

The last three matchups before that were a Pitt 7-0 win in 1932, then a Stanford 7-6 win in 1927 and the first ever meeting was a 16-7 win for the Panthers in 1922. This will also be the first meeting between the two schools since Stanford joined the ACC.

Pittsburgh Panthers running back Darrin Hall (22) runs the ball against the Stanford Cardinal defense at the Sun Bowl
Dec 31, 2018; El Paso, TX, United States; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Darrin Hall (22) runs the ball against the Stanford Cardinal defense at Sun Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images / Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images

This will be the third 3:30 kickoff this season for Pitt, and the first away 3:30 kickoff since facing West Virginia in Week 3. The other 3:30 kickoff will be this week when the Panthers host NC State on the ACC Network.

This will also be the fifth time a Pitt game will be aired on the ACC Network. The first three ACC Network games were against Duquesne, Boston College and last week's game against Syracuse.

The Panthers have ripped off three consecutive wins, including last week's 30-13 road win over the Orange. Pitt has not lost a game in nearly a month. The last loss came to 4-0 Louisville on Sept. 27.

This week's game against NC State will be the first home game since Mason Heintschel made his first career start against Boston College. Pitt traveled to Florida State and Syracuse the last two weeks.

Stanford is coming off a 20-13 home win over Florida State. That was the Seminoles' fourth consecutive loss, including a 34-31 loss to Pitt. The Cardinal is currently 3-4 this season and will head south to face No. 9 Miami this weekend.

Although Stanford has a losing record, it is 3-0 at home. The Cardinal home wins include a 30-20 win over Boston College, a 30-29 win over San Jose State and last week's win over Florida State.

All four of Stanford's losses have come on the road. It lost 23-20 to Hawai'i, 27-3 to BYU, 48-20 to Virginia and 34-10 to SMU. This will be Pitt's first trip to Stanford Stadium since 1922.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Mitchell Corcoran
MITCHELL CORCORAN

Mitch is a passionate storyteller and college sports fanatic. Growing up 70 miles away in Johnstown, Pa., Mitch has followed Pittsburgh sports all his life. Mitch started his sports journalism career as an undergraduate at Penn State, covering several programs for the student-run blog, Onward State. He previously worked for NBC Sports, The Tribune-Democrat and the Altoona Mirror as a freelancer. Give him a follow on X @MitchCorc18.

Home/Football