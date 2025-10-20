Pitt vs. Stanford Kickoff Time Announced
PITTSBURGH — The ACC has announced the time and TV designation for the Pitt Panthers' Week 10 game against the Stanford Cardinals.
The game will be played on Nov. 1 at Stanford and will kick off at 3:30 p.m. EST, 12:30 p.m. local time, on the ACC Network, the conference announced today.
This will be just the fifth-ever meeting between Pitt and Stanford. The all-time series is currently knotted at 2-2, with the last meeting being in the 2018 Sun Bowl. The Cardinal escaped with a narrow 14-13 victory.
The last three matchups before that were a Pitt 7-0 win in 1932, then a Stanford 7-6 win in 1927 and the first ever meeting was a 16-7 win for the Panthers in 1922. This will also be the first meeting between the two schools since Stanford joined the ACC.
This will be the third 3:30 kickoff this season for Pitt, and the first away 3:30 kickoff since facing West Virginia in Week 3. The other 3:30 kickoff will be this week when the Panthers host NC State on the ACC Network.
This will also be the fifth time a Pitt game will be aired on the ACC Network. The first three ACC Network games were against Duquesne, Boston College and last week's game against Syracuse.
The Panthers have ripped off three consecutive wins, including last week's 30-13 road win over the Orange. Pitt has not lost a game in nearly a month. The last loss came to 4-0 Louisville on Sept. 27.
This week's game against NC State will be the first home game since Mason Heintschel made his first career start against Boston College. Pitt traveled to Florida State and Syracuse the last two weeks.
Stanford is coming off a 20-13 home win over Florida State. That was the Seminoles' fourth consecutive loss, including a 34-31 loss to Pitt. The Cardinal is currently 3-4 this season and will head south to face No. 9 Miami this weekend.
Although Stanford has a losing record, it is 3-0 at home. The Cardinal home wins include a 30-20 win over Boston College, a 30-29 win over San Jose State and last week's win over Florida State.
All four of Stanford's losses have come on the road. It lost 23-20 to Hawai'i, 27-3 to BYU, 48-20 to Virginia and 34-10 to SMU. This will be Pitt's first trip to Stanford Stadium since 1922.
