Former Pitt Duo Stars in Wizards Overtime Loss
PITTSBURGH -- A former Pitt Panthers duo starred in their recent NBA game, which, despite their efforts, ended in an overtime loss.
Forward Justin Champagnie (2019-21) and guard Bub Carrington (2023-24) each played their part for the Washington Wizards, but would fall in overtime, 136-132, at home to the New York Knicks on Dec. 28.
Champagnie had the best game of his NBA career against the Knicks, scoring a team/career-high 31 points and shooting an impressive 13-for-15 from the field and 5-for-6 from 3-point range. He also grabbed 10 rebounds, giving him his second NBA double-double
Carrington had a solid game himself, scoring 17 points while shooting 8-for-13 from the field and making a 3-pointer. He also grabbed five rebounds and dished out five assists in the loss.
Champagnie played in just two Wizards games heading into December, but has played in the past 10 games and started the last nine games.
One of his better games of the season came against the Denver Nuggets at home on Dec. 7, as he scored 23 points, shooting 9-for-13 from the field, 2-for-4 from 3-point range and 3-for-5 from the foul line, ending the Wizards' 16-game losing streak, the longest in the NBA at that time.
He and Carrington have started five games together, including six of the last seven games, with head coach Brian Keefe seeing them as two vital players on his roster this season.
Champagnie is averaging 11.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.2 assists per game, while shooting 57.4% from the field and 40.5% from 3-point range in 12 games this season.
Champagnie signed a 10-day contract in February and then a two-way contract in March with the Wizards. A Two-Way contract means that players with three years of experience or less receive one salary for playing in both the NBA and the NBA G-League. These contracts can last one or two seasons.
He has also played eight games for the Capitol City Go-Go, the G-League team for the Wizards, averaging 36.5 minutes, 20.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.4 blocks and 1.1 steals per game in eight contests this season. He also shot 48.7% from the field and 75.0% from the foul line.
Carrington came in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers. The Wizards got the No. 14 pick of the 2024 NBA Draft (Carrington) in a trade that sent Deni Avdija to the Trail Blazers. They also received Malcolm Brogdon, a 2029 First Round pick and two second round picks
He has had a solid season so far, coming into this game leading all NBA rookies with 29.4 minutes and 3.8 assists per game, while ranking tied for second with 0.8 steals per game.
Champagnie spent two seasons with the Panthers, starring as a sophomore in the 2020-21 season, leading with 18.0 points and 11.1 rebounds per game, plus shooting 47.7% from the field, 31.1% from 3-point range and 71.1% from the free throw line.
His rebounding numbers led the ACC, which helped earn him First Team All-ACC honors, including three ACC Player of the Week honors too. He also earned an All-American honorable mention, the first Pitt player to do so since guards Ashton Gibbs and Brad Wanamaker did so in 2011.
Champagnie departed for the 2021 NBA Draft, but no team selected him. He spent time with both the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics and on their G-League teams, but now with the Wizards, he'll have that chance to solidify important minutes this season, especially after this last performance.
Carrington starred for the Panthers last season, earning All-ACC Rookie Team honors, the first Panther to do so.
He started all 33 games for Pitt, averaging 33.2 minutes, 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, respectively, while shooting 41.2% from the field, 32.2% from 3-point range and 78.5% from the foul line.
One of his best games came in the season opener, as he scored 18 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out 10 assists in the win over North Carolina A&T, becoming the first Panther to have a triple-double in their debut in program history.
Carrington was the first Pitt player to go in the First Round since center Steven Adams did so when the Oklahoma City Thunder selected him with the 12th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
He was also the first Panther to earn an NBA Draft selection since the Atlanta Hawks took Lamar Patterson in the Second Round in 2014.
