Former Pitt QB Transfers Back Home
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers saw one of their former quarterbacks head to his home state for the new school he'll play for.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Ty Dieffenbach announced on Twitter that he is transferring to FCS program Cal Poly for next season.
Dieffenbach played for Agoura High School in Agoura Hills, Calif., near Los Angeles. He moved to quarterback his sophomore year and threw for 4,153 yards and 48 touchdowns in three seasons.
He committed to Pitt in the Class of 2023. 247Sports and On3 rated him as a three-star, with 247Sports ranking him the No. 46 quarterback and No. 108 recruit in California, while On3 had him at No. 94 at his position and No. 121 in his state. Rivals rated him as a two-star.
Dieffenbach didn't play at all for the Panthers in the two years he was with the program and will have three seasons to figure it out at another program.
Pitt had injury issues with starter Eli Holstein and Nate Yarnell each missing time, but the coaching staff chose to go with fellow redshirt freshman David Lynch, who is a walk-on, in their blowout road loss to Louisville in Week 13.
With a walk-on getting the nod over him, Dieffenbach chose to find a new school, where he'll hope to earn playing time.
He is the second Pitt quarterback to transfer and head back to their home state, as Yarnell entered the portal and landed at Texas State.
Dieffenbach and Yarnell are two of the six Pitt transfers that departed the program following the regular season and found a new school, as redshirt juniors in offensive lineman Terrence Moore transferred to Toledo, defensive back Noah Biglow landed at Louisiana Tech and defensive lineman Nakhi Johnson transferred to Tulsa, while redshirt sophomore/walk-on defensive lineman Thomas Aden went to Kent State.
There are nine other Pitt transfers who haven't found their new school yet, including four offensive players in running backs, senior Rodney Hammond Jr. and redshirt freshman Montravius Lloyd, as well as wide receivers in redshirt junior Daejon Reynolds and redshirt freshman Lamar Seymore
The five other players on defense that transferred include defensive linemen in redshirt junior Elliot Donald, redshirt freshman David Ojiegbe and freshman Sincere Edwards, sophomore linebacker Jordan Bass and redshirt freshman defensive back Jaremiah Anglin Jr.
