Kings vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Feb. 1
Two teams near the bottom of the standings in the NBA face off on Sunday evening, as the Washington Wizards host the Sacramento Kings.
The Kings are in the news on Sunday after they acquired forward De’Andre Hunter in a three-team deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls, sending out Dario Saric, Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis in the process.
The Kings could look to sell off more of their expiring pieces at the deadline, but first they’ll look to get a road win in Washington against the short-handed Wizards.
Trae Young and Cam Whitmore remain out for Washington while Tre Johnson (out and Alexandre Sarr (questionable) are also on the team’s injury report. This will be the second game in a row that Johnson will miss, as he’s had a promising rookie season.
Oddsmakers have the Kings set as road favorites in this one, but how should we bet on these struggling teams?
Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Sunday’s battle.
Kings vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Kings -2.5 (-105)
- Wizards +2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Kings: -135
- Wizards: +114
Total
- 228.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Kings vs. Wizards How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 1
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): MNMT, NBC Sports California
- Kings record: 12-38
- Wizards record: 12-35
Kings vs. Wizards Injury Reports
Kings Injury Report
- Malik Monk – questionable
- Keegan Murray – out
- Russell Westbrook – questionable
Wizards Injury Report
- Tre Johnson – out
- Alexandre Sarr – questionable
- Tristan Vukcevic – out
- Trae Young – out
- Cam Whitmore – out
Kings vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets
Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet
- Bub Carrington OVER 13.5 Points (-106)
In today’s best NBA props for SI Betting, I shared why Carrington could be in line for a big game with Johnson out and Sarr questionable:
Washington Wizards guard Carlton “Bub” Carrington is starting to come on this season, finishing the month of January strong after C.J. McCollum was traded to Atlanta.
A former first-round pick, Carrington has started six of the team’s last eight games and is averaging 13.5 points on 10.8 shots per game, shooting 43.0 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from deep.
He’s made two more 3-pointers in all eight of those games and is now shooting 40.7 percent from beyond the arc for the season. That gives Carrington a solid floor against a Sacramento Kings team that is just 28th in the NBA in defensive rating this season.
Kings vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick
These are two of the lowest scoring teams in the NBA, as the Kings are 29th in points per game (110.1) while the Wizards are 26th (112.2).
On top of that, the UNDER has hit in the majority of the games for both of these teams, and that’s where I’m going in this game.
Both of these defenses are bad – Sacramento is 28th and Washington is 29th in defensive rating – but the offenses rank in the same spots this season. So, I’m not sold that these teams will be able to take advantage, especially with Johnson out and Sarr up in the air for the Wiz.
Sacramento is going to be short-handed without Ellis and Schroder, and it could be down two more guards in Westbrook and Monk (both questionable) in this matchup.
These are two poor shooting teams (both in the bottom 10 in effective field goal percentage), so I wouldn't be shocked to see an ugly, lower-scoring game on Sunday night.
Pick: UNDER 228.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
