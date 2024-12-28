Pitt Football Secures 2025 Kicker Commitment
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers still haven't finished adding to their Class of 2025, as they landed another commitment.
Trey Butkowski, a kicker, announced his commitment to Pitt on his Twitter account.
Butkowski played for Lake Nona High School in Orlando, Fla. and earned East 1st Team All-Conference honors, while setting the school record for longest field goal at 58 yards. He also played lacrosse and soccer in high school.
He received an offer from Pitt on Dec. 9 and also had offers from Arkansas State and West Georgia.
Butkowski received a five-star rating from Chris Sailer Kicking, which indicates that a player is an "FBS Freshman Year Starter, Scholarship Pick."
Kohl's Kicking also rated him the No. 9 kicker in the Class of 2025 and a five-star. Butkowski competed at the Kohl's 2024 National Scholarship Camp in July and scored 30/36 points on field goals and 109.3 points on kickoffs at the event.
Butkowski is the second kicker that special teams coordinator/tight ends coach Jacob Bronowski has added to the Panthers roster.
He also landed Murray State transfer in rising junior James London, who went 14-for-19 on field goals this past season as a sophomore, finishing first in the Missouri Valley Conference with those 14 makes and a .737 field goal percentage. He was also perfect on PATs, going 23-for-23.
Butkowski will sign with Pitt in the Winter Signing Period, which starts on Feb. 7, as the early signing period took place on Dec. 4.
Pitt is losing redshirt senior placekicker Ben Sauls to the NFL Draft and will look at both London and Butkowski as replacements. Sauls made 21-of-24 field goals this season, with six field goals over 57 yards and a career-long of 58 yards that set the Pitt record at Acrisure Stadium.
Pitt now has nine commitments from the state of Florida in the Class of 2025 with Butkowski. This includes offensive players in tight end Max Hunt from Plant High School in Tampa, running backs Ja'Kyrian Turner from South Sumtner High School in Bushnell and Jaylin Brown Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach and wide receivers in Tony Kinsler from Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange and Cameron Sapp from Miami Palmetto High School in Miami.
They also secured two commitments on the defensive side of the ball from the state, including defensive back Joshua Guerrier from Ocoee High School in Ocoee and defensive end Trevor Sommers from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale.
Long snapper Henry Searcy from Lawton Chiles High School in Tallahassee didn't sign his National Letter of Intent, but hasn't announced a decommitment as of now.
