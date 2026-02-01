Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Cade Cunningham, Bam Adebayo, Wemby and More)

Welcome to February, NBA fans!

While we don’t have football for the first time on a Sunday in several months – the Super Bowl is just a week away – there is a massive 10-game NBA slate to dive into and enjoy on Feb. 1.

There are some marquee matchups set to take place, as the Denver Nuggets host the Oklahoma City Thunder, the New York Knicks host the Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs host the Orlando Magic.

However, sometimes the best props don’t come from the best matchups on paper.

I’ve taken a deep look at Sunday’s action, and I’ve found seven players that I’m looking to bet on, including All-Stars like Cade Cunningham and Victor Wembanyama.

Here’s a full breakdown of each prop for Sunday’s action!

Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Feb. 1

Bobby Portis OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-141)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis has played extended minutes with Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) out of the lineup, and I love Sunday’s matchup with the Boston Celtics for the veteran forward.

Portis had 10 boards against Boston earlier this season, and in two games since Giannis went down, he has 12 and seven rebounds while playing well over 30 minutes in both games.

Boston is a strong rebounding team overall (sixth in rebound percentage), but it is 23rd in the league in defensive rebound percentage. That gives Portis a few chances to pick up some extra work on the offensive glass, and it’s worth noting that the former first-round pick is averaging 1.2 more boards per game when Antetokounmpo is out of the lineup.

Portis is worth a look against a Boston frontcourt that doesn’t have a dominant paint presence.

Cade Cunningham OVER 9.5 Assists (-137)

This season, Cunningham is averaging 9.7 assists per game, and he's cleared 9.5 dimes in his lone meeting with the Brooklyn Nets and 23 of his 41 games overall.

Brooklyn has struggled mightily as of late, falling into the mix for the worst record in the NBA this season, and the team's defense has taken a step back in the process. The Nets are 26th in the league in defensive rating and rank 24th in opponent assists per game. That sets up well for Cunningham and this Detroit offense, which is just outside the top 10 (11th) in offensive rating.

Cunningham is averaging a whopping 18.2 potential assists per game, so he's going to have the opportunity to rack up 10 dimes in this matchup. Since he's done so in over half of his games this season, I think he's worth a bet against a soft Brooklyn defense on Sunday night.

Brandon Ingram OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-154)

Brandon Ingram and the Toronto Raptors have a favorable matchup on Sunday at home against the Utah Jazz, who have arguably the worst 3-point defense in the league.

Utah is allowing 16.0 opponent 3s per game this season – the most in the NBA – and it ranks 29th in the league in opponent 3-point percentage (37.9 percent).

While the Raptors don’t have a ton of elite 3-point shooters, Ingram has taken a few more shots from deep as of late, hitting at least two 3-balls in six of his last 10 games.

This season, Ingram is shooting 36.1 percent from deep, averaging 1.3 3-pointers per game (on 5.0 attempts). That’s not a ton of volume, but I think Ingram is in play to hit at least two 3-pointers against this weak Jazz defense.

The star forward is coming off one of his best shooting games of the season (4-for-8 from 3) against an Orlando team that is in the top five in the league in opponent 3s per game. I’m buying Ingram on Sunday night.

Bub Carrington OVER 13.5 Points (-106)

Washington Wizards guard Carlton “Bub” Carrington is starting to come on this season, finishing the month of January strong after C.J. McCollum was traded to Atlanta.

A former first-round pick, Carrington has started six of the team’s last eight games and is averaging 13.5 points on 10.8 shots per game, shooting 43.0 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from deep.

He’s made two more 3-pointers in all eight of those games and is now shooting 40.7 percent from beyond the arc for the season. That gives Carrington a solid floor against a Sacramento Kings team that is just 28th in the NBA in defensive rating this season.

Bam Adebayo OVER 19.5 Points (-106)

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo has been on fire as of late, averaging 22.9 points per game over his last 11 games, scoring 20 or more points in 10 of those 11 matchups.

It’s been a rather down year for Adebayo scoring the ball overall – he’s averaging 18.1 points per game but shooting just 44.4 percent from the field – but he seems to have found a rhythm heading into tonight’s matchup with the Chicago Bulls.

Bam has 20 and 21 points in his last two meetings with the Bulls, and Chicago ranks 23rd in the NBA in defensive rating and 26th in opponent points per game, making this a great matchup overall for the Miami offense.

The Bulls are also just 26th in the league in opponent points in the paint per game, which should help Adebayo get some easier looks at the rim. I’ll trust him to continue this impressive scoring streak on Sunday.

Victor Wembanyama OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-139)

The San Antonio Spurs are playing the second night of a back-to-back on Sunday, but I’m buying big man Victor Wembanyama on the glass against the Orlando Magic.

Orlando is eighth in the NBA in rebound percentage, but it also misses a ton of shots, ranking 23rd in effective field goal percentage this season.

Wemby enters this game averaging 11.1 boards per night, so we’re just asking him to hit his season average on Sunday. The All-Star center has 10 or more boards in five of his last six games, including matchups with 14, 16 and 16 boards in three of his last four appearances.

The Spurs star has also seen his minutes jump, as he’s averaging 30.1 minutes per game over his last seven games. That should give him a strong enough floor to clear this line on Sunday.

Kawhi Leonard OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+122)

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has knocked down three or more shots from beyond the arc in eight of his last 12 games, shooting 40.8 percent from deep on over eight attempts per game during that stretch.

While he’s facing a strong Phoenix Suns defense (fifth in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game), I think Leonard is a great bet at this price (+122) to hit three or more 3s.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP has made a conscious effort to shoot more 3s this season, averaging a career-high 7.1 attempts per game while knocking down 39.5 percent of those tries. He’s averaging 8.3 attempts per game since Dec. 20, finishing with three or more made 3s in 12 of those 17 matchups. This price is too favorable to pass up on Sunday night.

