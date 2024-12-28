Pitt Starting DB Returning in 2025
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will have one of their starting defensive backs return next year, keeping some valuable experience in the secondary.
Redshirt junior defensive back Javon McIntyre announced on his Instagram that he will comeback for 2025, marking his final season with Pitt. Alliance 412, the NIL Collective that represents Pitt student-athletes, was included at the bottom of the announcement, likely playing a role in McIntyre returning.
McIntyre hails from Bear, Del. and played for Imhotep Institute Charter High School in Philadelphia. He didn't have a senior season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but did star as a junior in 2019, making 53 tackles and returning a fumble for a touchdown, earning All-Philadelphia Public League honors.
His play also helped Imhotep Charter to an 8-5 record the Philadelphia Class 4A City Championship and a berth in the PIAA playoffs. He would also play in the Big 33 Football Classic, Pennsylvania vs. Maryland after his senior season.
247Sports and Rivals rated McIntyre as a three-star in the Class of 2021, with 247Sports ranking him the No. 38 safety and No. 19 in Pennsylvania, while Rivals rated him No. 22 in the state.
McIntyre would play in just three games his true freshman season in 2021, against Syracuse in the regular season finale, vs. Wake Forest in the ACC Championship Game and Michigan State in the Chik-Fil-A Peach Bowl, preserving a redshirt.
He played in all 13 games in 2022, making his first collegiate start vs. UCLA In the Sun Bowl, where he made an interception. He also earned ACC Rookie of the Week honors vs. Miami in the regular season finale, as he made his first interception, broke up two passes and made tackle for loss.
McIntyre then started all 12 games in the 2023 season at safety, with eight starts at free safety and four starts at strong safety. He finished second on the team with 85 tackles (43 solo), while also making 3.5 tackles for loss and seven pass breakups.
He played in all 13 games this season, with 11 starts, as he didn't start vs. Youngstown State in Week 4 and vs. then No. 20 Clemson in Week 12, both at home.
McIntyre made 51 tackles (30 solo), four tackles for loss, three passes defended and one forced fumble.
He is one of 13 Pitt players who have announced their return in 2025 and the second defensive back, joining rising sixth year Rashad Battle. Four other defensive players returning include defensive linemen in rising redshirt juniors Sean FitzSimmons, Nick James and Jimmy Scott, as well as linebackers in rising junior Rasheem Biles and rising redshirt junior Kyle Louis.
The other players on offense who announced their return include rising redshirt sophomore quarterback Eli Holstein, rising senior running back Desmond Reid, rising redshirt freshman wide receiver Tyreek Robinson and offensive linemen in rising redshirt senior Lyndon Cooper, rising redshirt junior Ryan Baer and rising junior BJ Williams.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt DB Declares for NFL Draft
- Former Pitt QB Kenny Pickett Starting for Eagles
- Pitt Starting LB Returning in 2025
- Pitt Star LB Will Return for 2025 Season
- Pitt Freshman DE Enters Transfer Portal
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt