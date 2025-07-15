Former Pitt Players Featured in NBA Summer League
As former Pitt Panthers basketball players Bub Carrington of the Washington Wizards and Blake Hinson of the Santa Cruz Warriors continue their NBA careers, Zack Austin attempts to make his name known on Oklahoma City's Summer League team.
Bub Carrington has played two games so far in this year's Summer League. In his first game, against the Phoenix Suns, Carrington put up four points, three rebounds and five assists in a loss. He was able to bounce back in his second game with 17 points, six rebounds and three assists, helping his team get the win over the Brooklyn Nets.
While Carrington is still a young player, he has little to prove for the Washington Wizards in the Summer League. In his rookie season, Carrington lived up to the hype of being a lottery pick for the Wizards, making the NBA All- Rookie Second Team. Carrington even had a storybook finish to his rookie year, ending it with a buzzer beater to beat the Miami Heat.
As the Wizards continue to build their young core, the regular season is where Carrington will continue to prove himself for his team. He's averaged 10.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and four assists through two Summer League games.
Former Pitt forward Blake Hinson is also playing in his second Summer League. Hinson is coming off an impressive season averaging 20.1 points with the Santa Cruz Warriors, the G League team of the Golden State Warriors.
In Hinson's first Summer League game this year, he scored 12 points to help his team get a win over the Lakers. However, he hasn't been able to score over 10 points in the three games since then. Despite the low scoring, Hinson continues his confident style of not being afraid to shoot the ball.
Hinson has averaged six points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.3 rebounds through four games in Summer League.
Former Pitt forward Zack Austin is the newest Panther to the NBA. Austin averaged 9.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in his last year of college basketball. His season included many highlights, with impressive blocks and clutch three pointers, including a buzzer beater against Ohio State.
After going undrafted, Austin signed an exhibit 10 contract with the recent NBA champions Oklahoma City Thunder. While it's rare for undrafted players to make it big in the league, it should be noted that Thunder guard Lu Dort, who was a major piece in winning this year's championship, went undrafted in the 2019 draft.
Austin has had his struggles so far in Summer League. His best game was against the 76ers, where he put up nine points and three steals. He has struggled with scoring in the three other games he has played. While it hasn't been easy for Austin so far, there is still a lot of Summer League left to prove he is worthy of a roster spot.
Austin has averaged 2.8 points, 1.3 rebounds and one steal through four games in Summer League.
