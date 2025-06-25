Pitt Football Adds 3-Star 2026 DL Commitment
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers added another player to their Class of 2026, coming from the defensive line.
Logan Nagle, a Class of 2026 recruit, announced his commitment to Pitt via his Instagram.
Nagle plays for DePaul Catholic in Wayne, N.J., 25-30 miles northwest in downtown Manhattan of New York City.
He made 46 tackles (13 solo) as a sophomore in 2023, one tackle for loss, three sacks and eight hurries.
Nagle improved greatly as a junior in 2024, with 62 tackles (27 solo), six tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 18 hurries, two forced fumbles a blocked field goal and a blocked punt, earning him NJ.com All-Non Public Defense First Team honors
He stands 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds and while he'll join Pitt as a defensive end, he could grow into becoming a defensive tackle down the line.
Nagle is a consensus three-star recruit, with 247Sports ranking him the No. 52 defensive lineman and No. 7 recruit in New Jersey and On3 ranking him No. 70 at his position and also No. 7 in the state.
He earned his offer from Pitt on January 31, following his visit for Junior Day. He also made a spring practice visit for March 27 and then an official visit for June 5-7, the first weekend of the month.
Nagle also made official visits to Indiana on May 1, Rutgers on May 30, NC State on June 13 and Michigan State on June 20. He also has Power 4 offers from ACC schools in Syracuse and Wake Forest, Big 12 schools in UCF and West Virginia, plus mid-major offers from Buffalo, Delaware, James Madison and Tulane.
He is one of three defensive line commitments for Pitt. This includes WPIAL recruits in three-star North Allegheny High School defensive tackle Lincoln Hoke, son of former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Chris Hoke, and four-star Peters Township High School defensive end Reston Lehman.
Nagle, who visited the first weekend, makes it 16 out of the 22 official visitors over June 5-7 that committed to Pitt.
Pitt also landed a commitment from three-star defensive back Da'Ron Barksdale, who plays for nearby Steel Valley High School on June 23, which complete both 'Pat Signals' that came out this weekend.
The Panthers now have 21 commitments total in the Class of 2026 and will likely still look to add going forward.
