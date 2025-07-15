Former Pitt WR Jordan Addison Could Face NFL Suspension
Former University of Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison is scheduled to face trial in the Superior Court of California on Tuesday as a result of his getting a 2024 DUI citation.
If Addison is convicted, the Minnesota Vikings star could face a three-game suspension to start the 2025 NFL season, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Addison, has entered a plea not guilty. He was arrested a few weeks before training camp last year after he reportedly was found sleeping behind the wheel.
It has been alleged that Addison was blocking a freeway lane near Los Angeles International Airport. Officers performed sobriety road tests and a complete investigation of the matter on scene and arrested Addison shortly after it was complete.
He was charged with suspicion of drunk driving. The Vikings said they would let the judicial system run its course and see what the league had to say at its conclusion.
The arrest came just two weeks before the Vikings were set to open training camp. Addison showed up to camp and said he was ready to face "whatever disciplinary actions ... come my way," per CBSSports.com.
With his trial being moved to 2025, the league did not issue punishment to Addison during the 2024 NFL season. If he is found guilty on Tuesday, by a jury of his peers, he could face the league suspension.
Coming out of Pitt for his rookie season, Addison caught 70 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns, In 2024 he followed that up with 63 catches, 875 yards and 9 touchdowns.
The Vikings are projected to have him start opposite Justin Jefferson as the team transitions to quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
