Pitt's Bub Carrington Makes NBA All-Rookie Team
PITTSBURGH — Former Pitt Panthers guard Bub Carrington excelled in his first season in the NBA and received recognition for his play.
Carrington, who plays for the Washington Wizards, earned a spot on the NBA All-Rookie Second Team, receiving three first-place votes and 47 second-team votes, finishing with the 10th most votes and getting the last spot.
The Wizards selected Carrngton with the No. 14 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, as they traded for the No. 14 overall pick from the Portland Trail Blazers, sending Deni Avdija the other way and receiving Malcolm Brogdon, a 2029 First Round pick and two second round picks.
He joined a strong draft class for the Wizards, as they took French center Alex Sarr No. 2 overall and Miami forward Kyshawn George No. 24 overall. Sarr earned NBA All-Rookie First Team honors himself.
Carrington led all NBA rookies with 30.0 minutes per game last season, while ranking second with 4.4 assists per game, tied for second with 1.7 3-pointers per game, fifth with 81.2% shooting from the free throw line and scoring 9.3 points per game, tied for sixth with 0.7 steals and 3.7 made field goals per game, seventh with 33.4% shooting from behind the arc, eighth shooting 33.9% from 3-point range and tied for ninth with 4.2 rebounds per game.
He earned a spot at the NBA Rising Stars Game, recognizing the top players amongst the rookies and sophomores in the league.
Carrington dropped a career-high 32 points in the 109-97 loss to the Orlando Magic at home on April 3, shooting 12-for-18 from the field, 7-for-10 from behind the arc and making a free throw, while just coming short of a triple double with nine rebounds and seven assists.
He finished with five double-doubles on the season, three on points and rebounds and two on points and assists, with the Wizards.
Carrington would also end the season with an acrobatic buzzer-beater over the Miami Heat in the 119-118 win in the regular season finale on the road on April 13.
He starred with Pitt in his sole season during the 2023-24 campaign, coming out from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Md.
Carrington started all 33 games for Pitt, averaging 33.2 minutes, 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, respectively, while shooting 41.2% from the field, 32.2% from 3-point range and 78.5% from the foul line. He earned All-ACC Rookie Team honors, the first Pitt player do so, for his performances.
One of his best games came in the season opener, as he scored 18 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out 10 assists in the win over North Carolina A&T, becoming the first Panther to have a triple-double in their debut in program history.
Carrington was the first Pitt player to go in the first round since center Steven Adams did so when the Oklahoma City Thunder selected him with the No. 12 pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
He was also the first Panther to earn an NBA Draft selection since the Atlanta Hawks took Lamar Patterson in the second round in 2014.
