Pitt LB Named Preseason All-American
PITTSBURGH — A Pitt Panthers linebacker returns in 2025 as one of the top players in the nation.
Walter Camp released their preseason All-American teams and placed Pitt redshirt junior linebacker Kyle Louis as a First Team All-American.
Louis dominated at star linebacker for the Panthers last season, establishing himself amongst the best linebackers in college football.
He made 101 tackles (45 solo), 15.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, four interceptions, three pass breakups and forced a fumble in 13 games this season. He also earned ACC Linebacker of the Week honors twice in the win vs. West Virginia and North Carolina.
Louis had a season-high 13 tackles (five solo), 0.5 tackles for loss, a pass breakup and the game-sealing interception of Mountaineers redshirt senior quarterback Garrett Greene.
He would make nine tackles (five solo), 2.5 tackles for loss and the game-winning sack on the final Tar Heels drive, giving the Panthers their first ever win in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Louis would also make a 59-yard interception return for a touchdown in the 41-13 blowout win over rival Syracuse on Oct. 24. He was one of five players to make an interception and one of three to return one for a touchdown in the victory.
He also blocked a PAT and ran it back 85 yards against Toledo in the 48-46 loss in the GameAbove Sports Bowl in Detroit. This was the first time Pitt blocked a PAT and took it all the way for two points since Sept. 20, 1990, a 20-20 tie at the Carrier Dome.
Louis earned numerous honors for his play, including All-ACC First Team honors and the AP also named him as an All-ACC First Team linebacker.
He earned First Team All-American honors from The Sporting News. making him the 100th Panther to earn the honor. He was the first Pitt sophomore defensive player since Hugh Green in 1978 that earned First Team All-American honors from an NCAA recognized-selector.
Louis also earned Second Team All-American honors from CBS Sports, Phil Steele, The Athletic and the Associated Press and Third Team All-American honors from College Football Network.
He is a part of a stellar linebacker corps for the Panthers this season, known as "The Sharks". This includes juniors in Rasheem Biles and Braylan Lovelace, Ohio State transfer in Jayden Bonsu, sophomore Jeremiah Marcelin and redshirt freshmen in Davin Brewton and Cameron Lindsey.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Thunder Sign Former Pitt Forward
- Pitt Volleyball Star Earns ESPY Nomination
- Pitt Football Adds 3-Star 2026 DL Commitment
- Pitt Football Lands Fourth 2026 WPIAL Commitment
- Pitt Basketball Hosts Top 100 2026 Recruit
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt