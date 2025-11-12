Injured Pitt Guard Could Play vs. West Virginia
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers head into their biggest game of the season so far and may get one of their starters back for it.
Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported that Panthers sophomore guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings is a game-time decision against West Virginia at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown on Nov. 13, according to head coach Jeff Capel.
What Happened to Brandin Cummings?
Cummings didn't play in the most recent Pitt game vs. Eastern Michigan on Nov. 10, which they won 78-66 at the Petersen Events Center.
Capel said following the game that the injury could've been bad for his team, especially with it happening so close to the contest.
"I was really worried about the game from the standpoint of not having Beebah," Capel said. "He got hurt yesterday in practice. Right at the end, actually, the very last play, he rolled his ankle."
Who Replaces Cummings if He Can't Play vs. WVU?
Capel went with fellow sophomore guard Nojus Indrusaitis as Cummings' replacement in the Pitt starting lineup.
Indrusaitis played in 27 minutes, scoring nine points on 4-for-7 shooting from the field, grabbed three rebounds and made an assist vs. Eastern Michigan.
How Has Cummings Played This Season?
Cummings played well for Pitt in his first two games, leading them to back-to-back victories to begin the campaign.
He scored 18 points in the 74-59 win over Youngstown State in the season opener on Nov. 3 at the Petersen Events Center, shooting 4-for-8 from the field, 2-for-4 from 3-point range and 8-for-11 from the free throw line, while making two steals.
Cummings then scored 19 points in the 78-60 win over Longwood on Nov. 7, shooting 5-for-8 from 3-point range and 4-for-5 from the foul line, with three assists and two rebounds.
He also had a strong freshman season for Pitt, playing in 31 games, missing just one, and started four contests. He averaged 6.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 16.2 minutes played per game, while also shooting 42.9% from the field, 37.7% from 3-point range and 82.1% from the free throw line as a freshman.
Cummings finished with a career-high 30 points in the 96-56 win over Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 11, 2024. He shot 10-for-13, 76.9%, from the field and 6-for-8, 75%, from 3-point range, having an incredibly efficient night to help Pitt blowout their mid-major foe.
He earned ACC Rookie of the Week honors for his play, just the fourth player in program history.
Cummings was just the fourth player to score 30 points as a freshman in Pitt history, joining Xavier Johnson, McGowens and Champagnie, tying him for the third most points in a game for a freshman at Pitt.
He also scored 30 points in 30 minutes, giving him a point per minute, tying him for the sixth most efficient game for a Pitt player who scored 30 points or more in a game.
