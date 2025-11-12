Pitt Rises in Top 25 Rankings
PITTSBURGH - The Pitt Panthers were inactive over the weekend, and while teams across the ACC fell, it set them up for a major non-conference matchup — and a path through the conference.
A couple of days after being ranked in the AP poll for the first time this season, Pitt has risen two spots to No. 22 in the country. It sets up a ranked matchup vs. No. 9 Notre Dame at Acrisure Stadium this weekend.
Pitt is one of five ACC programs ranked by CFP committee. Miami (No. 15), Georgia Tech (No. 16), Virginia (No. 19) and Louisville (No. 20) are also ranked. And Pitt has Notre Dame (No. 10), Georgia Tech and Miami left on the schedule.
How Pitt Stands in the ACC
Pitt is sitting at 7-2 (5-1 ACC) and third in the ACC with just three games left on the schedule. With both Virginia and Louisville losing over the weekend, it's opened the door for the Panthers. They don't control their own destiny, but if SMU loses another game and the winner of the Duke-Virginia game loses another game, it gives the Panthers a potential path to the ACC championship game. So of course, the remaining conference games are paramount.
The ACC is a bit convoluted right now, with five teams having one loss, but the Panthers are in the mix. And there are meaningful games in November coming up starting right now.
The season didn't appear to be headed for a consensus ranking after back-to-back losses to West Virginia and Louisville, but credit Pat Narduzzi for making the switch from Eli Holstein to Mason Heintschel.
Heintschel is 5-0 since being inserted into the lineup and has injected new life into the Panthers. He's thrown for 1,547 yards and 15 touchdowns, adding 143 yards and a touchdown on the ground, this season. He's the spark, paired with offensive coordinator Kade Bell, the team needed.
It helps that fellow true freshman Ja'Kyrian Turner has emerged as a legitimate bell cow as Desmond Reid has dealt with injuries, and that Kenny Johnson, Blue Hicks and Poppi Williams have made plays in every game this season. And the defense, which has dealt with substantial injuries all season, is playing its tail off.
Pitt has a major test against Notre Dame this weekend at Acrisure Stadium, and it won't stop there. There are three games left this season, and each game will set the tone for what the Panthers hope to accomplish.
