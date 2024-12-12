Pitt Defeats Eastern Kentucky at Home
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers used a strong second half, as they defeated mid-major foe Eastern Kentucky, 96-56, at the Petersen Events Center.
The Panthers (9-2) make it back-to-back wins, as they defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies in their ACC opener on Dec. 7 on the road. This also improves them to 4-0 over the Colonels (5-5), last winning in 2009 at home.
Pitt struggled as a team shooting to start out the game, but freshman guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings kept them in it. He scored the first 12 points for his team, making all three of his 3-point attempts and shooting 3-for-4 from the foul line.
This was especially important, as sophomore guard Jaland Lowe picked up two fouls just under two minutes played.
Senior guard Ish Leggett was the first Panther outside of Cummings to make a basket, converting an and-one layup opportunity to give his team a 14-9 lead with 12 minutes remaining in the first half.
Pitt looked like they would finally build a lead and separate themselves from their mid-major foe, but Eastern Kentucky sophomore guard Georgie Kimble III made three 3-pointers, keeping them down just 26-24 with 6:28 left.
The Colonels then outscored the Panthers, 10-6, to earn a 34-32 lead with 1:47 to go in the first half. Redshirt sophomore guard Jordan Crawford led the way with eight points, including two 3-pointers.
Pitt responded with a 7-2 run to end the first half on top of Eastern Kentucky, 39-36. Redshirt senior forward Zack Austin made four free throws, while Cummings scored a layup off a turnover and made a free throw.
Cummings had a sensational first half, setting a career-high with 17 points, while shooting 5-for-6 from the field, 3-for-4 from deep and 4-for-6 from the foul line.
The Panthers would build a 58-44 lead at the under-12 minute timeout, as they made 7-of-11 shots from the field. The Colonels themselves struggled immensely shooting the ball, making just three of their 16 shots and going 1-for-6 from behind the arc.
Lowe finally got things going, scoring five points on a layup and a converted and-one layup opportunity, Leggett also added five points and Cummings made two 3-pointers.
Pitt continued this good play for a 23-0 run over five and a half minutes. That 23-0 run tied the second longest in program history, as Pitt also had a 23-0 run vs. Indiana (Pa.) on Nov. 23, 1986.
Lowe added five more points on two more free throws and a converted and-one layup opportunity, Leggett scored three free throws, Cummings hit another 3-pointer and redshirt freshman forward Papa Amadou Kante came off the bench and scored two layups.
Pitt continued their great offensive play, with Austin adding seven points off a 3-pointer, a layup and an alley-oop dunk.
Cummings scored 30 points in the victory, shootng 10-for-13 from the field, 6-for-8 from 3-point range and 4-for-6 form the foul line.
He is one of just four Pitt players to score 30 points as a freshman and is tied for No. 3 most points in a game for a freshman in Pitt history.
Pitt will have 10 days until their next game against Sam Houston State on Dec. 21, marking the end of their non-conference slate and final contest of 2024.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Starting OL Returning for 2025
- Pitt Duo Earns All-American Recognition
- Pitt Football Hosting Michigan State Transfer WR
- Pitt Legend Larry Fitzgerald Inducted in CFB Hall of Fame
- Preview: Pitt Returns Home vs. Eastern Kentucky
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt