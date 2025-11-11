Pitt vs. Notre Dame College GameDay Location Revealed
It's an exciting week in Pittsburgh. ESPN's College GameDay will be in the city to cover the Pitt Panthers' Nov. 15 matchup with No. 10 Notre Dame on ABC.
The GameDay crew will be in two locations. They'll start the day with their pregame show at 9 a.m. on the North Shore until noon. The exact location of the pregame show has been revealed to be the Great Lawn on the corner of North Shore Drive and Art Rooney Avenue.
The Great Lawn provides views of downtown Pittsburgh with the Allegheny River and the Fort Duquesne Bridge in between. It also happens to be right next to Acrisure Stadium, where the rest of the show will take place inside the stadium.
The setup of the show will likely look like the initial announcement graphic Pitt football posted on social media.
This is College GameDay's first appearance in Pittsburgh since 2022. That year, they visited the Panthers in Week 1 of the season to watch them get a 38-31 win in the Backyard Brawl.
Potential Guest Picker?
The celebrity guest picker hasn't been announced yet. The obvious answer is Pitt Hall of Famer Aaron Donald, who will likely be attending the game anyway for his jersey retirement.
Pitt Takes on Notre Dame
It makes sense that the show chose this matchup to attend, as this is now a ranked one. The Panthers are ranked at No. 23 in the AP Poll, while the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are ranked at No. 9.
Both teams are 7-2 with similar starts to the season. Notre Dame lost their first game to the currently ranked No. 16 Miami. Their second loss of the season came in their second game, which was to Texas A&M, who are currently at No. 3 in the entire country. Despite starting 0-2, Notre Dame has managed to look competent since.
Pitt also had a rough start to the season, losing back-to-back games to West Virginia and Louisville. The season was looking a little lost for the Panthers, until they switched to true freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel and have won five straight since.
While recent comments by head coach Pat Narduzzi have some Pitt fans worried about this matchup, it's clear that the team is still taking this matchup seriously. Heintschel recently talked about how the team is ready to deliver under pressure.
Notre Dame will be Pitt's toughest matchup yet. Hopefully, the Panthers can come in healthy and ready for one of the biggest Pitt football games of the past few years.
