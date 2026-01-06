Pitt Starting DT Announces Return for 2026

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers need their veterans back for next season if they want to make something of it and they'll get one back for 2026.

Rising redshirt senior defensive tackle Sean FitzSimmons announced on Twitter that he is "Locked In" and will stay with the program for the 2026 season.

FitzSimmons heads into his third and final season as a starter on their defensive line under defensive line coach Tim Daoust.

The potential for FitzSimmons having a great 2026 season is there, so Pitt will hope he achieves that next year.

Sean FitzSimmons' Tenure with Pitt

FitzSimmons started the first nine games of the season for the Panthers, but missed the final three games of the regular season with an unspecified injury, with the Panthers winning just one of those three games.

He returned back for Pitt for the Military Bowl vs. East Carolina, starting in the 23-17 loss on Dec. 27 and making five tackles.

FitzSimmons finished with 25 tackles (eight solo), three tackles for loss and a sack for the Panthers in 2025.

His most productive game came in the 31-24 overtime road loss to rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl in Week 3, where he made six tackles (three solo) and one sack.

Injuries hurt FitzSimmons in the 2024 season, as he missed the first four games of the year, before returning for the final nine contests.

FitzSimmons had his most productive campaign then, with 32 tackles (13 solo), 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack.

He also had injury issues as a redshirt freshman in 2023, playing in just seven games and making two tackles.

FitzSimmons only played in two games as a true freshman in 2022, featuring against Rhode Island in Week 4 at home and Miami on the road in Week 13, both wins. He made two tackles against Rhode Island and his first sack.

Sep 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Sean FitzSimmons (55) celebrates his sack with fellow defensive linemen Sam Williams (46) and Chris Maloney (96) against at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He has made 61 tackles (23 solo), 8.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 26 games played for the Panthers in his four seasons with the program.

FitzSimmons is also a local talent, coming out of nearby Central Valley High School in Monaca, Pa., where he made 122 tackles for loss and 52 sacks. He also won three straight WPIAL Class 3A Titles from 2019-21 and back-to-back PIAA Class 3A Titles.

He was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2022, with 247Sports rating him No. 122 defensive lineman and No. 21 in Pennsylvania.

Pitt Defensive Line Outlook for 2026

The news of FitzSimmons of returning is good for Pitt, but their other starting defensive tackle, rising junior Francis Brewu, entered the transfer portal the same day.

Pitt should bring back fellow rising redshirt senior Nick James at defensive tackle, who has only missed one game the past two seasons and started 13 games over both years.

Sep 13, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Nick James (11) celebrates after a stop during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Rising redshirt sophomore Jahsear Whittington played in 11 games in 2025 and started in the Military Bowl for the Panthers.

Pitt also has rising redshirt sophomore Ty Yuhas and rising redshirt freshman Trevor Sommers, both of who could see time at defensive tackle next season.

The Panthers could also move rising redshirt junior Isaiah "Ghost" Neal back to defensive tackle if they need more depth.

Pitt will also likely address this issue through the transfer portal, bringing in a veteran presence at defensive tackle.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt