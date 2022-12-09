New Details Emerge About Pitt G Dior Johnson's Case

Pitt Panthers guard Dior Johnson's attorney spoke about what happens after he completes the legal process.

PITTSBURGH -- More information about suspended Pitt Panthers guard Dior Johnson's legal case has been revealed by his attorney, Bob Delgreco, after he was hit with a year's probation in court. Delgreco spoke about where Johnson goes from here with Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post Gazette.

Delgreco said Johnson, who has not been reinstated to the Pitt basketball team, was originally charged with one felony strangulation charge and a misdemeanor simple assault charge. District attorneys moved to withdraw the felony and amended it to a misdemeanor to the second-degree. Johnson pled guilty to both counts.

Delgreco offered some background on the incident and what led to those charges specifically.

To give a factual basis on the simple assault, was that on Sept. 7, an argument between Johnson and his victim had got physical where Dior hit and struck her in multiple bruises causing bruising," he said. "The factual basis for the strangulation charge was that Dior pushed her head into a bed making it difficult for her to breathe for a few seconds."

Johnson's punishment was a year's probation with conditions that he not come in contact with the victim - something Delgreco said Johnson has complied with - he undergoes a mental health evaluation and necessary treatment, enters a batterer's intervention program and pays his court costs.

Johnson spoke with the Pitt coaching staff about the results of his case, according to Delgreco.

Delgreco said that because the felony charge has been removed, Johnson hopes he can return to classes at Pitt and rejoin the team. But Delgreco can't estimate whether or not the university and athletic department will welcome Johnson back.

"I can say [Dior] certainly hopes that his status of persona non grata relative to the academics and the extra curricular activity of basketball might be revisited, with the hope for an allowance for him to attend classes in person and participate on the team," Delgreco said.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Report: Pitt Hosting Top Transfer WR Dante Cephus

Pitt G Dior Johnson Pleads Guilty to Two Misdemeanor Charges

Pitt Has Not Discussed Acrisure Stadium's Future With Steelers

Pitt Head Coach Jeff Capel Grapples With John Hugley's Slow Start

Gametime Set for Pitt vs North Carolina Basketball

Pitt AD Heather Lyke Calls for Uniform Rules Around NIL

Pitt DE Habakkuk Baldonado Accepts Invite to Shrine Bowl