Thunder Predicted to Land Pitt Guard
PITTSBURGH -- The Oklahoma City Thunder have a squad that ranks amongst the youngest teams in the NBA and the addition of a young Pitt Panthers star guard in the 2025 NBA Draft would keep them there.
Sam Vecenie of The Athletic released his 2025 NBA Mock Draft and predicted the Thunder to take Pitt sophomore guard Jaland Lowe with the No. 26 overall pick in the First Round.
Lowe is 20 year old and played last season with Bub Carrington, who the Washington Wizards acquired in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers for the No. 14 overall pick in the Lottery.
Vecenie likes what Lowe brings to the Thunder, in terms of his ball handling and maturity at a young age. He expects Lowe to improve greatly over the upcoming season with Carrington's departure and that he should score more points and get more assists too.
"Lowe played next to first-round pick Bub Carrington last season and was quite good in his own right as a freshman guard," Vecenie wrote. "He came into his own as the season progressed, averaging 12 points and 3.7 assists versus 1.6 turnovers during ACC play last year while hitting over 40 percent from 3. He’s a steady presence out on the court with real speed who can make excellent decisions. He’ll get a chance to run the show for Pitt this season without Carrington around. I’d expect a serious jump in production, with 15 points and five assists per game not in any way out of the question. The key number will be his 2-point percentage and percentage at the basket. Scouts want to see him consistently finish on the interior given that his size is a real question mark heading into the year."
Lowe arrived at Pitt as a Class of 2023 four-star guard who played for Fort Bend Marshall High School in Missouri City, Texas, just outside of Houston.
He played in all 33 games in the 2023-24 season, starting 19 of them, while averaging 26.5 minutes, scoring 9.6 points, dishing out 3.3 assists and grabbing 2.8 rebounds per game, respectively. He also shot 38.8% from the field, 35.2% from 3-point range and 85.5% from the free-throw line.
He came off the bench for the entire non-conference, but started the final 19 games of the season, including all but the three first ACC games.
Lowe scored a season-high 20 points twice, as he shot 8-for-15 from the field, 3-for-4 from the foul line and made a 3-pointer in a loss to Syracuse at home on Jan. 16 and shot 7-for-12, 5-for-5 from the foul line and made a 3-pointer in a victory over NC State on the road on Feb. 7.
He posted one double-double on the season in the win at home against Florida State on March 5. He scored 17 points on 7-for-12 shooting from the field, including a 3-pointer and two foul shots, while also creating 10 assists.
Two other great games saw him score 12 points and make nine assists in a blowout win at Boston College on March 2 and tally 18 points plus six assists in a win over Virginia Tech at home on Feb. 24.
His biggest highlight of the season came in an 80-76 win against then ranked No. 7 Duke at Cameron Indoor on Jan. 20. He hit a 3-pointer right in the face of Duke forward Kyle Filipowski with less than 50 seconds left to put Pitt up four points. while shushing the crowd with a finger to his lips.
Lowe worked mostly as a point guard, helping to distribute to players like Freshman Team All-ACC honoree in guard Carrington, ACC Sixth Man of the Year in guard Ishmael Leggett and First Team All-ACC forward Blake Hinson.
Lowe and Leggett will man the back court for the Panthers next season and if they improve on the solid seasons they had, expect to see an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
