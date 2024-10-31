Former Pitt Guard Getting Hot in NBA
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers guard Bub Carrington has starred early as a rookie in the NBA for the Washington Wizards this season.
Carrington came to the Wizards in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers. The Wizards got the No. 14 pick (Carrington) in a trade that sent Deni Avdija to the Trail Blazers. They also received Malcolm Brogdon, a 2029 First Round pick and two second round picks.
He struggled in his first two games of the season, shooting a combined 3-of-14 from the field, 21.4%, and just 13 points total, in back-to-back home losses to the reigning NBA Champions Boston Celtics on Oct. 24 and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct. 26.
Carrington played better once he faced off against the Atlanta Hawks in his first road NBA game on Oct. 28.
He came off the bench, after starting the first two games, shot 4-for-5 from the field and 3-for-4 from 3-point range, while making two free throws for 13 points. He also added three rebounds and two assists in just 21 minutes, helping the Wizards get their first win of the season, 121-119.
Carrington came back into the starting lineup in the home matchup vs. the Hawks on Oct. 30 and had his best game so far.
He scored a season-high 16 points, shooting 5-for-8 from the field, 5-for-5 from the foul line and making a 3-pointer. He also added season-highs of six rebounds and six assists in the 133-120 victory.
Carrington currently leads all NBA rookies with 10.5 points per game this season. He is also averaging 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, while shooting 50% from behind the arc, 87.5% from the foul line and 44% from the field
He is a part of a stellar rookie class for the Wizards, including French center Alex Sarr (No. 2 overall) and Miami forward Kyshawn George (No. 24 overall), who hails from Switzerland.
Carrington has built off of what was an impressive NBA Summer League in Las Vegas in July. He averaged 32.6 minutes, 15.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game, while shooting 32.9% from the field, 35.9% from 3-point range and 86.4% from the foul line, which helped him earn NBA 2K25 All-Summer League Second Team honors.
Carrington starred for the Panthers last season, earning All-ACC Rookie Team honors, the first Panther to do so.
He started all 33 games for Pitt, averaging 33.2 minutes, 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, respectively, while shooting 41.2% from the field, 32.2% from 3-point range and 78.5% from the foul line.
One of his best games came in the season opener, as he scored 18 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out 10 assists in the win over North Carolina A&T, becoming the first Panther to have a triple-double in their debut in program history.
Carrington was the first Pitt player to go in the First Round since center Steven Adams did so when the Oklahoma City Thunder selected him with the 12th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
He was also the first Panther to earn an NBA Draft selection since the Atlanta Hawks took Lamar Patterson in the Second Round in 2014.
