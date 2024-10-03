Washington Wizards Announce Pitt Promotion
PITTSBURGH -- The Washington Wizards of the NBA announced a promotion for the season, honoring the Pitt Panthers and rookie guard Bub Carrington.
The Wizards will give out a limited number of bucket hats with the Pitt logo with royal blue and mustard yellow on the inside and then the Wizards logo and colors on the outside on Jan. 7, 2025 against the Houston Rockets.
Fans that purchase tickets from this link, will gain admission to the game and the bucket hat, with tickets starting at $25.66.
Washington is doing bucket hats for a few different colleges as well, including ACC schools in North Carolina, Virginia and Wake Forest, local schools in Georgetown and Maryland, as well as Michigan.
Carrington came to the Wizards in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers. The Wizards got the No. 14 pick (Carrington) in a trade that sent Deni Avdija to the Trail Blazers. They also received Malcolm Brogdon, a 2029 First Round pick and two second round picks.
He had a great start to his career with the Wizards, as he had put on some fantastic performances in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas in July.
Carrington averaged 32.6 minutes, 15.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game, while shooting 32.9% from the field, 35.9% from 3-point range and 86.4% from the foul line, which helped him earn NBA 2K25 All-Summer League Second Team honors.
Carrington starred for the Panthers last season, earning All-ACC Rookie Team honors, the first Panther to do so.
He started all 33 games for Pitt, averaging 33.2 minutes, 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, respectively, while shooting 41.2% from the field, 32.2% from 3-point range and 78.5% from the foul line.
One of his best games came in the season opener, as he scored 18 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out 10 assists in the win over North Carolina A&T, becoming the first Panther to have a triple-double in their debut in program history.
Carrington was the first Pitt player to go in the First Round since center Steven Adams did so when the Oklahoma City Thunder selected him with the 12th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
He was also the first Panther to earn an NBA Draft selection since the Atlanta Hawks took Lamar Patterson in the Second Round in 2014.
