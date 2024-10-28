Pitt Uncertain of Eli Holstein’s Status vs. SMU
PITTSBURGH -- The No. 18 Pitt Panthers will head to No. 20 SMU for their first ranked matchup of the season in Week 10, but they may not have their star quarterback out on the field.
Pitt redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein left early in the fourth quarter of the 41-13 blowout win over Syracuse at Acrisure Stadium on Oct. 24 in Week 9.
Holstein ran 13 yards on a quarterback keeper and went hard out of bounds after a tackle from Orange redshirt junior safety Duce Chestnut. He went into the medical tent and then left and went into the locker room.
Redshirt junior quarterback Nate Yarnell took over for Holstein for the rest of the game in his absence.
Holstein completed 11-of-15 passes for 108 yards vs. Syracuse, including a 20-yard touchdown to junior wide receiver Censere "C.J." Lee in the second quarter and a 29-yard pass over the middle to redshirt junior wide receiver Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr. to start the fourth quarter, before departing.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi spoke after the game and said that Holstein didn't suffer anything serious, but didn't cofirm anything during his opening press conference ahead of their road trip to SMU.
Narduzzi generally doesn't speak on any injuries aside from season-ending ones, but did confirm that Yarnell will have first-team reps and that they'll have to take time to figure out if Holstein is ready to go.
"Nate will get some reps with the first team, no question about it," Narduzzi said. "So, wait and see."
"It's a wait-and-see, so we'll see. You guys know I don't talk about injuries, that's every individual's deal, so."
Yarnell has started three games prior for Pitt before, a 34-13 win on the road over Western Michigan on Sept. 17, 2022, a 24-16 victory over Boston College on Nov. 16, 2023 and then a 30-19 loss to Duke on Nov. 25, 2023.
He has played in four games this season, which includes the season opener vs. Kent State on Aug. 31, the game-winning touchdown vs. West Virginia on Sept. 14, since Holstein's helmet came off, Youngstown State on Sept. 21 and this most recent game vs. Syracuse. Yarnell is 17-of-26, 65.3%, for 171 yards and two touchdowns in 2024.
Yarnell came out of spring camp as the starter, but Holstein won the starting job in fall camp and has had an excellent season so far.
Holstein came to Pitt this offseason, transferring from Alabama. He has thrived in new Pitt offensive coordinator Kade Bell's scheme and has changed the way the team operates on the attack.
He has completed 138-of-215 passes, 64.2%, for 1808 yards and 17 touchdowns to five interceptions coming into this game. He also had 62 carries for 286 yards, 4.6 yards per carry, and three touchdowns through seven games this season.
Holstein has earned ACC Rookie of the Week five times, Davey O'Brien Award Weekly honors twice and Walter Camp Award Weekly honors once.
He played a big role in comebacks in back-to-back games vs. Power Four opponents. He led three touchdown drives and the last drive for the game-winning field goal on the road vs. Cincinnati in Week 2, after Pitt was down 27-6 midway through the fourth quarter.
Holstein also led two touchdown drives late vs. rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl in Week 3 at Acrisure Stadium, to end a 10-point deficit with five minutes remaining, and win 38-34.
He had another great games in the 34-24 win vs. North Carolina on the road on Oct. 5. He completed 25-of-42 passes for 381 yards and three touchdowns to one interception, while also leading Pitt on the ground with 10 rushes for 76 yards and one touchdown, giving him four scores in the victory.
The 381 passing yards is the most for a Pitt freshman quarterback in a single game, breaking the record of 366 passing yards that Alex Van Pelt set against then ranked No. 9 rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl in a 31-31 tie in Morgantown on Sept. 30, 1989.
His only game where he struggled in was against Cal, completing 50% of his passes and throwing two interceptions.
The 7-0 start for Pitt is the best since 1982, when Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino was a senior.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Depth Chart vs. SMU Revealed
- Pitt Snap Count vs. Syracuse
- Pitt Amongst Last Eight Undefeated Teams
- Pitt Football Showing Interest in Rutgers QB Decommit
- No. 1 Pitt Volleyball Defeats Notre Dame
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt