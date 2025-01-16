Pitt Changes Starting Lineup vs. Florida State
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers made a sudden change to their starting lineup ahead of their road matchup vs. Florida State.
Graduate student guard Damian Dunn earned a spot back in the starting lineup for the Panthers vs. the Seminoles, his first start in almost two months. Head coach Jeff Capel placed him back at small forward, while redshirt senior Zack Austin starts at power forward and junior forward Cam Corhen goes to the center.
Junior forward Guillermo Diaz Graham, who started all 16 games prior to this one, will come off the bench in this game. Guards in sophomore Jaland Lowe and senior Ishmael Leggett will stay at point guard and shooting guard, respectively for Pitt.
Dunn underwent surgery on his right thumb and also suffered a right ankle sprain in the loss to then ranked No. 19 Wisconsin at the Greenbrier Tip-Off in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. on Nov. 24.
He would miss the next six weeks recovering from his injury and returned last week in the 76-47 road blowout vs. then ranked No. 4 Duke on Jan. 7, where he got ejected late on in the game. He scored seven points in 21 minutes off the bench.
Dunn also came off the bench in the Panthers' last game, a close 82-78 defeat at home to the Louisville Cardinals on Jan. 11. Dunn had a strong game, especially in the second half, as he 13 of his 15 points to keep the Panthers in it.
He also grabbed a team-high/season-high eight rebounds in the defeat, as Pitt struggled against Louisville on the boards. The road team outrebounded them, 17-5 on the offensive glass, leading to 22 second chance points compared to Pitt's seven, a key part of the loss.
Dunn was one of the best players for Pitt this season prior to this injury, ranking third with 13.0 points per game and averaging 25.2 minutes and 2.5 rebounds per game, while starting the first six contests. He also shot 50.0% from the field, 52.6% from 3-point range and 75.0% from the foul line.
He starred in the 86-62 win over rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl at the Petersen Events Center on Nov. 15. He scored a team-high 23 points and shot 7-for-12 from the field, 4-for-7 from 3-point range and 5-for-7 from the free throw line.
Dunn also had a great game in the 83-68 win vs. Murray State at home on Nov. 8. He scored 19 points, shot 6-for-11 from the floor, 3-for-5 from 3-point range and 4-for-6 from the foul line.
Diaz Graham will look to provide help off the bench, as Pitt will look to end their losing skid against Florida State.
