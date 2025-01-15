Pitt Women's Basketball F Out for Season
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers lost another women's basketball player to injury, taking a hit to their depth the remainder of the campaign.
The program announced that sophomore forward Lauren Rust will miss the rest of the season, utilizing a medical redshirt as she rehabs from a leg injury.
Pitt previously announced that she would miss an extended period of time back on Nov. 18, but now she won't make a late comeback and instead preserve a year of eligibility.
"Lauren has worked tirelessly during the rehabilitation process from an injury she sustained earlier this season; however, we've decided that it's best for her to utilize a medical redshirt and begin preparing for a full recovery next season," Panthers head coach Tory Verdi said in a press release. "We will remain committed to providing a world class student-athlete experience, and with the help of our medical staff, we have faith that Lauren will make a full recovery."
Rust played in just three games this campaign, starting all three contests, averaging 26.3 minutes, 8.0 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, while making 60% of her shots from the field.
Her best game came in her last one in the 82-54 blowout road loss to rival in then ranked No. 15 West Virginia on Nov. 12, scoring 12 points on 4-for-7 shooting, making a 3-pointer and all three free throws.
She hails from Vancouver, British Columbia in Canada and played her junior and senior seasons with The Webb School in Bell Buckle, Tenn. She led her team to a 32-4 record as a senior, helping them win their third consecutive TSSAA Division II A State title and earning Prep Girls Hoop All-Tennessee Team honors.
Rust originally committed to Pitt under previous head coach Lance White in the Class of 2023, but still stayed signed on under Verdi.
She played 15 games and started one as a freshman in the 2023-24 season. She averaged 3.4 minutes, 0.6 points and 0.7 rebounds that campaign.
Rust is one of three players on the Panthers who are out for the season with an injury. This includes junior guard Amiya Perkins, who suffered serious knee injury vs. the Mountaineers, and freshmanKiara Williams underwent successful surgery on a lower leg injury in early July.
Verdi also dismissed senior guard Bella Perkins back on Dec. 4, as Pitt has just nine available players on the roster for the final 14 regular season games.
Pitt is coming off of a 32-point comeback in their 72-59 home win over SMU on Jan. 12, tying the largest comeback in Division I history.
They face No. 21 NC State on the road on Jan. 16 in their next matchup.
