Former Pitt Star Ranked Among NBA's Best Rookies
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers star and current Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington has had a solid rookie season, putting him amongst the best in the NBA.
Sam Vecenie of The Athletic ranked his top 15 rookies in the NBA this season and placed Carrington at No. 11.
Carrington came to the Wizards in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers. The Wizards got the No. 14 pick (Carrington) in a trade that sent Deni Avdija to the Trail Blazers. They also received Malcolm Brogdon, a 2029 First Round pick and two second round picks.
He has had a solid first campaign so far, leading all NBA rookies with 30.2 minutes per game, while ranking second with 3.8 assists per game, tied for second with 1.5 3-pointers per game, tied for fourth with 0.7 steals per game, fifth with 4.3 rebounds per game and tied for sixth with 81.5% shooting from the free throw line and 34.1% shooting from behind the arc.
Carrington has also built a strong relationship with former Pitt forward Justin Champagnie (2019-21), who has started the 14 contests for the Wizards this season.
He is part of a stellar rookie class for the Wizards, including French center Alex Sarr (No. 2 overall) and Miami forward Kyshawn George (No. 24 overall), who hails from Switzerland.
Carrington has built off of what was an impressive NBA Summer League in Las Vegas in July. He averaged 32.6 minutes, 15.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game, while shooting 32.9% from the field, 35.9% from 3-point range and 86.4% from the foul line, which helped him earn NBA 2K25 All-Summer League Second Team honors.
Carrington starred for the Panthers last season, earning All-ACC Rookie Team honors, the first Panther to do so.
He started all 33 games for Pitt, averaging 33.2 minutes, 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, respectively, while shooting 41.2% from the field, 32.2% from 3-point range and 78.5% from the foul line.
One of his best games came in the season opener, as he scored 18 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out 10 assists in the win over North Carolina A&T, becoming the first Panther to have a triple-double in their debut in program history.
Carrington was the first Pitt player to go in the First Round since center Steven Adams did so when the Oklahoma City Thunder selected him with the 12th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
He was also the first Panther to earn an NBA Draft selection since the Atlanta Hawks took Lamar Patterson in the Second Round in 2014.
