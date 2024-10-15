No. 1 Pitt Volleyball Announces Schedule Changes
PITTSBURGH -- No. 1 Pitt Panthers volleyball announced two changes to their upcoming schedule, both of which are home matches.
They revealed changes to start times vs. both North Carolina on Nov. 8 and Florida State on Nov. 15, changing from the original 7:00 p.m. start. They will instead start at 6:00 p.m. vs. North Carolina and 5:00 p.m. vs. Florida State.
The changes occurred due to the Pitt men's basketball team playing around the same time as both games at the Petersen Events Center. They face off against Murray State on Nov. 8 at 7:00 p.m. and rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl on Nov. 15 at 8:00 p.m.
Putting the Florida State game at 5:00 p.m. will allow fans to attend both that and the Backyard Brawl, but will also likely see some fans miss out with the match put up earlier on the Friday when people are still at work.
Pitt did the same thing two years ago in 2022, when they moved up their match vs. Syracuse on Nov. 11 to 5:00 p.m. so that fans would also have the chance to attend the Backyard Brawl at 5:00 p.m. that night.
North Carolina is 13-2 overall and 5-1 in ACC play, tied for second in the standings along with Pitt, No. 5 Stanford, and No. 12 SMU. They received votes in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll and have one of the better players in the conference in senior outside hitter Mabrey Schaffmaster.
No. 19 Florida State is 12-4 on the season and 4-2 in the ACC, with losses to Virginia on the road in a sweep and No. 4 Louisville at home in five sets. Senior middle blocker Khori Louis leads the ACC with a .445 hitting percentage and senior outside hitter Audrey Koenig is in the top 10 in the ACC in both kills per set and points per set.
The Panthers are 16-6 all-time vs. the Tar Heels, 9-3 since joining the ACC in 2013 and have won eight straight matches since 2016. They are also 13-6 vs. the Seminoles, 7-1 at home and 10-4 in the ACC. The Seminoles won last year's matchup in Tallahassee, Fla. in five sets, staving off a reverse sweep attempt by the Panthers, which led to them winning the ACC title.
Pitt is 15-1 on the season and most recently suffered their first defeat of the season to SMU in five sets in Dallas on Oct. 12. They face off against ACC newcomer No. 5 Stanford at Fitzgerald Field House at 3:00 p.m. on ESPN on Oct. 20 and then rival Louisville at the Petersen Events Center on Oct. 25.
