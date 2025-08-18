Former Pitt Guard Signs Overseas

Inside The Panthers

A former Pitt Panthers basketball player, who recently attempted to qualify for an extra year in the NCAA, has signed with an overseas team.

Owen Lenson

Jan 25, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Jeff Capel talks with guard Damian Dunn (1) against the Syracuse Orange during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Former Pitt Panthers guard Damian Dunn has signed with the Kobrat Lapua, a team that is part of Finland's Korisliiga basketball league.

While this might seem natural as Dunn's recent season with Pitt was his sixth year playing college basketball, he had actually attempted to qualify for a seventh year.

In July, Pitt assistant coach Jason Capel, brother of head coach Jeff Capel, posted a story on Instagram hinting at Dunn's potential return.

Later, Jeff Capel confirmed they were trying to get Dunn back for another year, saying "he probably shouldn’t have come back from his first injury."

Dunn was a pickup from the transfer portal for Pitt last season. He started the season shooting 52.6% from three and averaging 13 points per game. Unfortunately, Dunn's sharp play was undermined by injuries. He had a right thumb injury that required surgery along with leg, elbow and ankle injuries. Dunn only played 16 of the Panther's 33 games.

Jan 25, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Damian Dunn (1) reacts to a three-point basket against the Syracuse Orange during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

In February, Jeff Capel doubted Dunn would be allowed an extra year of eligibility.

The NCAA criteria for a medical redshirt is the player must have gotten a season ending injury, they must have gotten their injury before the halfway point of the season and they must have not participated in more than 30% of the team's games. Dunn's injury was season ending, but he played in just under 50% of the available games.

Dunn started his college basketball career with Temple in 2019. Being a redshirt freshman plus the COVID-19 pandemic gave him to extra years of eligibility.

After four years at Temple, Dunn transferred to the University of Houston. With Houston, he played 37 games and went on a March Madness run.

It's unfortunate that Dunn ended his college career with an injury-riddled season. Dunn's veteran leadership and impressive play when he was available with the Panthers will be remembered as he takes his talents overseas.

