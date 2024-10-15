Pitt LB Receives National Recognition
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers sophomore linebacker put in a great performance against Cal at home in Week 7, leading to great praise from the fanbase and nationally.
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit released his top performing players of Week 7 and included Lovelace in the seven players.
Lovelace finished with seven tackles (three solo), three tackles for loss and two sacks for the Panthers in the close, 17-15 win over the Golden Bears, his best game of the season.
His most important play of the game came on the two-point conversion on the last touchdown for Cal, as he tackled redshirt senior quarterback Chandler Rogers, keeping Pitt up two points, which would prove crucial in the win.
Lovelace has played in five games and started four of them this season, missing the Youngstown State blowout at home in Week 4. He has 20 tackles (nine solo), four tackles for loss, and those two sacks from the Cal game so far.
He played in 11 games as a true freshman and made 24 tackles (10 solo), one tackle for loss and one forced fumble.
Lovelace starred at Leechburg High School in Leechburg, Pa., 30-35 miles northeast of Acrisure Stadium. He starred as a running back, with 4,170 yards on 471 carries in his career, 8.9 yards per carry. He had an excellent senior season, with 1,369 rushing yards, 29 total touchdowns and then 71 tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss.
His play helped Leechburg make the playoffs back-to-back seasons as a junior and a senior in 2021 and 2022. This was the first time Leechburg made the playoffs since 1988 and their first playoff win since 1978.
Lovelace was also the first player from Leechburg to play Division I since his father, David Lovelace, earned a scholarship to Rutgers in 1993.
247Sports and Rivals both ranked him as a three-star in the Class of 2023, with 247Sports ranking him as the No. 99 linebacker and No. 25 recruit in Pennsylvania, while Rivals had him at No. 21 in the commonwealth.
The play of Lovelace is just one of many great performances from the Pitt linebackers, also known as "The Sharks," as they throw up the shark symbol every time they make a play.
Sixth year Brandon George at Mike, redshirt sophomore Kyle Louis at Star or outside, and fellow sophomore Rasheem Biles joining him at Money have made for one of the better linebacker corps in the country in 2024.
"Blood's in the water," Lovelace said. "That's all it is. Blood's in the water. Sharks, we go out. All three of them are great linebackers. I feel like we got the best linebacker corps in the nation and I feel like we gon' keep doing that the rest of the season."
