Pitt Reveals New ACC Tip-Off Times, Broadcasts
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers basketball completed their schedule with the release of their ACC slate back on Sept. 27, but still had some tip-off times that didn't come out yet.
Pitt released four new tip-off times with the channels they will play those games on. This includes Stanford on Jan. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at home on ESPN2, Louisville on Jan. 11 at noon on ESPN2, North Carolina on Feb. 8 on the road at 4:00 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2 and Louisville on the road on March 1 at 6:00 p.m. on ESPN2.
The match against Stanford will serve as the fourth ever between the two programs, with Stanford winning the first two in 1931 and 1949 at home and then Pitt winning 88-67 in the 2013 Progressive Legends Classic in Brooklyn, N.Y. at the Barclays Center.
Pitt has three ACC games that will air on ESPN2, including Stanford, Louisville twice. Along with the North Carolina game on the road, they also have ACC games in Syracuse on the road on Jan. 25, Wake Forest on the road on Feb. 1 and Miami at home on Feb. 15 that will air on either ESPN or ESPN2.
They have three ACC games that will air on ESPN in Duke on the road on Jan. 7, North Carolina at home on Jan. 28 and Virginia at home on Feb. 3.
Pitt has just one ACC game without a tip-off time nor broadcast revealed in their game against Cal at home on New Year's Day.
Pitt Basketball 2024-25 ACC Schedule
Saturday, Dec. 7-Virginia Tech (2:00 p.m.) (Away) (ESPNU)
Wednesday, Jan. 1-Cal (Home) (ACCN)
Saturday, Jan. 4-Stanford (6:30 p.m.) (Home) (ESPN2)
Tuesday, Jan. 7-Duke (7:00 p.m.) (Away) (ESPN)
Saturday, Jan. 11-Louisville (12:00 p.m.) (Home) (ESPN2)
Wednesday, Jan. 15-Florida State (9:00 p.m.)(Away) (ESPNU)
Saturday, Jan. 18-Clemson (12:00 p.m.) (Home) (The CW)
Saturday, Jan. 25-Syracuse (12:00 p.m.) (Away) (ESPN2/ESPNU)
Tuesday, Jan. 28-North Carolina (9:00 p.m.) (Home) (ESPN)
Saturday, Feb. 1-Wake Forest (12:00 p.m.) (Away) (ESPN/ESPN2)
Monday, Feb. 3-Virginia (7:00 p.m.) (Home) (ESPN)
Saturday, Feb. 8-North Carolina (4:00 p.m.) (Away) (ESPN/ESPN2)
Tuesday, Feb. 11-SMU (9:00 p.m.) (Away) (ACCN)
Saturday, Feb. 15-Miami (12:00 p.m.) (Home) (ESPN/ESPN2)
Tuesday, Feb. 18-Syracuse (7:00 p.m.) (Home) (ACCN)
Saturday, Feb. 22-Notre Dame (2:15 p.m.) (Away) (The CW)
Tuesday, Feb. 25-Georgia Tech (7:00 p.m.) (Home) (ACCN)
Saturday, March 1-Louisville (6:00 p.m.) (Away) (ESPN2)
Wednesday, March 5-NC State (7:00 p.m.) (Away) (ACCN)
Saturday, March 8-Boston College (6:00 p.m.) (Home) (ACCN)
