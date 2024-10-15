Look: Aaron Rodgers Gives Pitt’s Damar Hamlin Jersey
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers defensive back Damar Hamlin received the jersey of the one of the best to ever do it in quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Hamlin, with the Buffalo Bills, helped defeat Rodgers on the road vs. their AFC East rival in the New York Jets for Monday night football, in a close, 23-20 battle. He led the Bills with six solo tackles and was second with seven total tackles on the night.
Rodgers met with Hamlin at midfield and they swapped jerseys. He also wrote on his jersey to Hamlin, "You're an inspiration to me and millions! Much love, my brother!"
Hamlin has started all six games at safety for the Bills this season, making 38 tackles (28 solo) and four pass breakups, as his team leads the AFC East with a 4-2 record. He is tied with safety Taylor Rapp and cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram for most pass breakups and with cornerback Cam Lewis for second most tackles on the Bills in 2024.
He also made the first interception of his NFL career against the Jacksonville Jaguars at home in 47-10 route in Week 3.
Hamlin stepped up for the Bills in 2022, with safety Micah Hyde out for most of the season. He recorded 91 tackles (63 solo), six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups and a forced fumble in 15 games, starting every game in the secondary from Week 3 onward.
In a Week 17 Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road, Hamlin collapsed to the field after suffering a cardiac arrest. He made a comeback from an almost near death experience on the field and came back last season, playing a much smaller role in 2023.
He only played in five regular season games, making two tackles and attempted an unsuccesful fake punt in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round at home.
Hamlin hails from McKees Rocks, Pa. and played for Pittsburgh Central Catholic, where he helped the team to two WPIAL Class 4A Titles in 2013 and 2015 and a PIAA Class 4A Title in 2015.
247Sports and Rivals both listed Hamlin as a four-star recruit in the Class of 2016, with 247Sports ranking him at No. 5 in Pennsylvania, No. 21 cornerback and No. 218 in the country, while Rivals had him at No. 4 in the commonwealth, No. 7 safety and No. 126 in the United States.
He would only play in three games as a true freshman in 2016, but managed to play in nine games, starting four at safety in 2017, still missing three games with injury, while making 41 tackles, one TFL and an interception.
Hamlin led the team with 90 tackles, while adding three TFLs, four pass breakups and a fumble recovery, receiving Honorable Mention All-ACC recognition in 2018, playing in all 14 games and helping Pitt win the ACC Coastal Division and make the ACC Championship Game
He finished second on the Panthers with 84 tackles and was third with 10 pass breakups in 2019, starting 12 games.
Hamiln earned Second Team All-ACC honors in 2020 as a redshirt senior, as he made 66 tackles, 38 solo, 3.5 tackles for loss, seven passes defended and two interceptions.
He made 275 tackles, 185 solo, 10 tackles for loss, six interceptions, 21 pass breakups and a fumble recovery in his five seasons at Pitt from 2016-20.
