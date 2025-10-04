Inside The Panthers

Pitt Reveals Starting Lineup vs. Boston College

The Pitt Panthers have revealed a new-look starting vs. Boston College following a quarterback change and lingering injuries

Karl Ludwig

Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Juelz Goff (8) runs the ball against Louisville Cardinals defensive back JoJo Evans Jr. (27) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Juelz Goff (8) runs the ball against Louisville Cardinals defensive back JoJo Evans Jr. (27) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH - The Pitt Panthers starting lineup looks a little bit different this week.

Pitt has made a major change at quarterback, inserting true freshman Mason Heintschel into the lineup in place of Eli Holstein after the latter's shaky performance against Louisville, and the offense will also be without star Desmond Reid for the second straight week.

Juelz Goff and Ja'Kyrian Turner are also in for bigger roles once again. Goff, in particular, should receive a steady workload vs. the Eagles.

Blaine Spires and Zach Crothers (who isn't listed as a starter) are also out. It's going to mean more work for Maverick Gracio and Nate Temple - alongside Jimmy Scott. Jaeden Moore is still out, and his timetable is very uncertain.

Isaiah Neal, who has spent time at defensive tackle and defensive end this season, picked up the start at defensive end.

Tamon Lynum and Javon McIntyre, who were listed as game-time decisions but did go through warmups, are out of the starting lineup for Shadarian Harrison and Kavir Bains-Marquez, respectively. It's unclear whether either will play against the Eagles.

Nilay Upadhyayula left the Louisville loss with an injury, and with him out of the lineup, he's been replaced by Nico Crawford.

Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel
Aug 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) warms up before the game against the Duquesne Dukes at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

With Heintschel making his first start, having thrown just a handful of passes during his college career, it's next man up for the Panthers - as Pat Narduzzi has preached all season.

Starting Lineup

QB - Mason Heintschel

RB - Juelz Goff

WR - Kenny Johnson

WR - Poppi Williams

WR - Blue Hicks

WR - Deuce Spann

TE - Justin Holmes

LT - Jeff Persi

LG - Ryan Carretta

C - Lyndon Cooper

RG - BJ Williams

RT - Ryan Baer

DE - Jimmy Scott

DT - Sean FitzSimmons

DT - Francis Brewu

DE - Isaiah Neal

LB - Rasheem Biles

LB - Braylan Lovelace

LB - Kyle Louis

CB - Rashad Battle

S - Cruce Brookins

S - Kavir Bains-Marquez

CB - Shadarian Harrison

K - Trey Butkowski

P - Caleb Junko

LS - Nico Crawford

