Pitt Reveals Starting Lineup vs. Boston College
PITTSBURGH - The Pitt Panthers starting lineup looks a little bit different this week.
Pitt has made a major change at quarterback, inserting true freshman Mason Heintschel into the lineup in place of Eli Holstein after the latter's shaky performance against Louisville, and the offense will also be without star Desmond Reid for the second straight week.
Juelz Goff and Ja'Kyrian Turner are also in for bigger roles once again. Goff, in particular, should receive a steady workload vs. the Eagles.
Blaine Spires and Zach Crothers (who isn't listed as a starter) are also out. It's going to mean more work for Maverick Gracio and Nate Temple - alongside Jimmy Scott. Jaeden Moore is still out, and his timetable is very uncertain.
Isaiah Neal, who has spent time at defensive tackle and defensive end this season, picked up the start at defensive end.
Tamon Lynum and Javon McIntyre, who were listed as game-time decisions but did go through warmups, are out of the starting lineup for Shadarian Harrison and Kavir Bains-Marquez, respectively. It's unclear whether either will play against the Eagles.
Nilay Upadhyayula left the Louisville loss with an injury, and with him out of the lineup, he's been replaced by Nico Crawford.
With Heintschel making his first start, having thrown just a handful of passes during his college career, it's next man up for the Panthers - as Pat Narduzzi has preached all season.
Starting Lineup
QB - Mason Heintschel
RB - Juelz Goff
WR - Kenny Johnson
WR - Poppi Williams
WR - Blue Hicks
WR - Deuce Spann
TE - Justin Holmes
LT - Jeff Persi
LG - Ryan Carretta
C - Lyndon Cooper
RG - BJ Williams
RT - Ryan Baer
DE - Jimmy Scott
DT - Sean FitzSimmons
DT - Francis Brewu
DE - Isaiah Neal
LB - Rasheem Biles
LB - Braylan Lovelace
LB - Kyle Louis
CB - Rashad Battle
S - Cruce Brookins
S - Kavir Bains-Marquez
CB - Shadarian Harrison
K - Trey Butkowski
P - Caleb Junko
LS - Nico Crawford
