Pitt HC Discusses Benching Eli Holstein
PITTSBURGH — Pat Narduzzi repeatedly told the media last week that Eli Holstein would be the starting quarterback for the Pitt Panthers against the Boston College Eagles.
However, for the first time since he arrived at Pitt, Holstein was benched. This week is also the first time since joining the Panthers that he was not listed as the starter heading into the week, excluding injuries. Instead, true freshman Mason Heintschel was.
Narduzzi fielded questions today and revealed more on Holstein and the current state of the quarterbacks' room.
"Eli's in a good place," Narduzzi said of the benching. "Nobody's happy, including myself. It's something you don't want to ever have to do. But it's part of the game of football. It doesn't matter if you're a corner, safety, linebacker or quarterback or running back; there's adversity that hits."
In his first game as the backup, Holstein watched Heintschel complete 73% of his passes for 323 yards, four touchdowns and lead Pitt to a 48-7 victory in his first career start. The score got so out of hand that Heintschel was eventually pulled and replaced by Holstein.
"Based on the score, I wanted to get his confidence back where it was and just get him going," Narduzzi said. " It was really important to get him [in]. You never thought you would get in, going into an ACC contest like we did. But we were fortunate to be able to get him in there and get him some snaps because there's still a lot of trust and faith in Eli Holstein, I guarantee you that."
It only took one week for the conversation around the quarterback room and this team to flip. Last week, the Panthers were coming off an ugly home loss to Louisville, where Holstein threw two game-altering interceptions. It was the seventh consecutive loss to a Power Four opponent as Pitt fell to 2-2 on the year.
However, Narduzzi continued to name Holstein as the starter every time he was asked, even after replacing him in the fourth quarter for Cole Gonzales versus Louisville.
"I still say Eli is our starting quarterback," Narduzzi said after the 34-27 loss to the Cardinals on Sept. 27. "That's what it is. Threw two picks in the second half. It's tough."
Narduzzi said he put Gonzales in to hopefully "spark" the offense when the team was trailing by seven points with four minutes remaining in the game. Narduzzi was later asked if he would consider starting Gonzales ahead of the Week 6 game against Boston College on Sept. 29.
"We're not going to discuss that right now, but right now Eli is our starting quarterback," Narduzzi said.
Narduzzi then spoke with the media one final time before playing the Eagles on Oct. 2, and was asked again if Holstein is the starter.
"Yes sir," he responded.
Lo and behold, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Mason Heintschel would be the starter just hours before kickoff on Oct. 4.
Narduzzi then addressed after the game why he kept the quarterback position in the dark all week.
"It was not my intention to mislead you guys as far as the quarterback goes, but I did what I felt like was the best thing for our football team," Narduzzi said after watching his team earn its first ACC and Power Four win since Oct. 24, 2024.
"My job is to protect our team," he continued. "My job is to protect our kids and give us the best chance to win, and that's what I did. It was not to mislead you, but I wanted to eliminate distractions during the week. Didn't need that. We needed to focus on what we needed to do. I think we accomplished that."
Narduzzi then added that the rationale for choosing Heintschel, who was listed as the third-string quarterback to start the year, over Gonzales, a multi-year starter at Western Carolina, was "just coach's decision," and "looking at what gives us the best chance to win."
Under Heintschel, Pitt's offense now looks reinvigorated, there appears to be more optimism around the team with the new signal caller and the Panthers look like a more complete team — a stark difference from a week ago.
"When you don't turn the ball over, you've got a chance to win football games," Narduzzi said. "A week ago, we were minus five with two special teams mistakes and interceptions. When you have the ball in your possession, you can get first downs. You move the sticks. You keep the defense off the field."
The Boston College win is in the rearview mirror, and now the Panthers are focused on No. 25 Florida State. It will be the first time Heintschel starts on the road, and after a rivalry loss at home to Miami last weekend, Narduzzi is expecting an angry Seminoles crowd in Doak S. Campbell Stadium.
And even though he just benched Holstein, Narduzzi said the team will still need him at his best moving forward, along with the rest of the quarterbacks in the room. And he believes Holstein will do just that.
"Got great confidence in Eli," Narduzzi said. "Love him to death. He's like a son, like they all are."
