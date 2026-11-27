PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers faced a tough DePaul team in their second game at the Fort Myers Tip-Off, but managed to come through late on.

The Panthers came away with a victory over the Blue Demons at the Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., staying undefeated on the season at 8-0 and delivering their former Big East foe's first loss of the season, 6-1.

Pitt earned their Division I-leading fifth Power Five win this season, also defeating Oklahoma in the Fort Myers Tip-Off, 79-68 on Nov. 24.

They also won 82-76 against Penn State at The Palestra in Philadelphia, Pa., on Nov. 8, 76-64 over Butler on the road on Nov. 13 and 81-61 over Villanova at the Petersen Events Center on Nov. 24.

Pitt Eeks Out Small Halftime Lead

The Panthers fell behind early to the Blue Demons, 7-2, and missed their first four shots.

Pitt senior guard Naithan George then scored on three straight possessions after a layup from freshman forward Chase Foster, which included converting back-to-back and-one opportunities, a 3-pointer and layup, and then another 3-pointer for 10 points, for a 14-12 lead at the 13:59 mark.

Nov 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Naithan George (2) gestures as he brings the ball up court against the Villanova Wildcats during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a first half that went back and forth, with nine lead changes and seven times it was tied.

The Panthers led 18-14 at 11:32 after a layup from senior forward Baye Ndongo and a jumper from junior guard Jalil Bethea, but the Blue Demons went on an 8-2 run over the next four minutes for a 22-20 lead.

Pitt retook the lead after a 3-pointer from Foster and a layup from junior guard/forward Jonathan Powell, then DePaul regained their advantage after a 3-pointer from fifth-year guard Ade Popoola and a layup from senior forward Magoon Gwath.

The Panthers got the lead back with a jumper from fifth-year guard A'lahn Sumler and two baskets from Ndongo, but Gwath kept it tied at 31 with a layup and two free throws.

Powell would give Pitt the late lead, hitting a 3-pointer with 37 seconds to put them up 34-31.

Pitt Outlasts DePaul in Second Half

Pitt extended their lead early on in the second half to 39-33, thanks to a layup from Ndongo and a 3-pointer from Sumler.

DePaul got the lead again after a 7-0 run, with a 3-pointer each from Popoola and Gwath, 40-39.

Ndongo kept Pitt in it with two more baskets, but another 3-pointer from Popoola had DePaul up 45-42 at the 13:15 mark.

The Panthers held the Blue Demons scoreless over the next four minutes, and Sumler took advantage with two layups, the second converting an and-one opportunity, while Powell added two free throws to put them back into the lead, 49-45 with 9:27 remaining.

Nov 20, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard A'lahn Sumler (3) reacts after making a three point basket against the Central Michigan Chippewas during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DePaul kept it within one at the under-eight-minute media timeout, with a 3-pointer from junior forward Théo Pierre-Justin and senior guard Layden Blocker converting an and-one opportunity, and Bethea made an acrobatic layup and then the free throw after the foul to make it 52-51.

Gwath continued his great play with a dunk over the back of Ndongo and then converted the free throw to put the Blue Demons back up 54-53.

Ndongo responded with a basket and Sumler hit another important 3-pointer to give the Panthers a 58-54 advantage with 5:15 left.

Foster then hit a huge 3-pointer before the under-four-minute media timeout, keeping the Panthers up 61-56.

Pitt kept up great defense on DePaul, who struggled offensively and couldn't cut into the lead.

Sumler would hit his third 3-pointer of the game, putting Pitt up 64-57 and finished with a team-leading 18 points in the win.

George, who got four fouls early in the second half, made a layup and two free throws late to keep Pitt up and away from DePaul for the win.

Ndongo capped it off with two more free throws to tie Sumler with 18 points and his 15 rebounds gave him his fourth double-double of the season.