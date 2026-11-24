PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have had success against Power Five opponents this season and that continued with their first game of the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Pitt got out to a big halftime lead and took down Oklahoma 79-68 at Suncoast Credit Union in Fort Myers, Fla., on Nov. 24.

This win makes Pitt 7-0 on the season, their best start since the 2013-14 campaign, and gives them four wins over P5 opponents: 82-76 against Penn State at The Palestra in Philadelphia, Pa., on Nov. 8, 76-64 over Butler on the road on Nov. 13 and 81-61 over Villanova at the Petersen Events Center on Nov. 24.

It also gives Panthers head coach Jeff Capel his first win over the Sooners (4-2), whom he coached for five seasons from 2006 to 2011.

Pitt Plays With Early Lead for First Time Against P5 Opponent

The Panthers have beaten some solid foes this season, but they generally have played close games or had to erase first-half deficits.

Pitt trailed Penn State 35-28 with 5:15 left in the first half, 42-34 to Butler at halftime and was down 28-24 to Villanova with four minutes left in the first half.

The Panthers were down to the Sooners early on, 5-0 and 8-6, but quickly took a 13-8 lead at the 11:23 mark, 20-12 with 8:15 remaining, a 10-0 run to increase their lead to 30-13 and led 36-24 at halftime.

Pitt then held the lead the rest of the game, and even with Oklahoma making runs to cut into the lead, they stayed ahead and didn't let them get closer than eight points, which came in the first minute of the second half.

The Panthers also were able to weather seven minutes without a field goal from 9:38 to 2:17, as they held a 22-point lead and still led by 15 points between the two.

Pitt, if they are going to become serious contenders this season, needs to learn how to play with the lead, especially against Power Five opponents.

This display against the Sooners was exactly what the Panthers needed to show, and they'll also look to learn from some of their troubles in the second half.

A'lahn Sumler Shows How Valuable He Can Be

Fifth-year guard A'lahn Sumler was the best player for Pitt in their big win over Oklahoma and they needed him to be at his best.

Sumler led the Panthers with 21 points, which included shooting 6-for-9 from 3-point range, taking advantage of good looks the Sooners' defense gave him.

Nov 24, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard A'lahn Sumler (3) reacts after a three point basket against the Oklahoma Sooners in the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He hit four 3-pointers in four minutes, including three consecutive possessions over a minute to put Pitt up 20 points early on in the second half.

Sumler had scored just 14 points combined in the past three games, including none against Villanova and just four points in the 104-82 win over Central Michigan at home on Nov. 20.

This was reminiscent of his last great game for Pitt, when he scored a season-high 26 points against Penn State, a big reason why they got such a big win.

Sumler has shown he can be the player the Panthers need, but if he can do that more consistently, it will make him and this team that much better this season.

Chase Foster Comes Up in Big Way

Freshman forward Chase Foster has been great for the Panthers this season, and his performance against the Sooners was crucial.

Foster finished with 14 points off the bench, making two 3-pointers and grabbing eight rebounds in 28 minutes.

He earned more playing time today as senior forward Akir Souare suffered an injury early on in the second half, and the Panthers needed him on the court more.

Foster is still young and needs time to learn and grow into his game, especially against more talented, veteran teams in the Power Five.

If Souare is out for the next game, as they take on DePaul in their second game of the Fort Myers Tip-Off Thanksgiving night, then Foster will need another similar performance for Pitt.

Baye Ndongo Dominant Once Again

Senior forward Baye Ndongo has been Pitt's best player this season, and this win over Oklahoma was no different.

Ndongo finished with his third double-double of the campaign, with 16 points and 10 rebounds, and was massive defensively for the Panthers.

Nov 24, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward Baye Ndongo (11) is guarded by Oklahoma Sooners forward Gage Mayfield (4) in the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His two blocks against Oklahoma freshman forward Gage Mayfield were some of the best a Pitt player has made in years, showing great timing and ferocious intensity.

Ndongo was again efficient on offense, shooting 5-for-8 from the field and 6-for-7 from the free-throw line.

He's quickly become the best big man under Capel, and his presence makes Pitt go from a good team to a potentially great team.