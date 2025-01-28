Pitt Walk-On Receives Full Scholarship
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers honored one of their hardest workers with one of the best rewards a college player could receive.
Panthers junior forward Vason Stevenson, a walk-on, has received a full scholarship, with the program announcing it on their Twitter page.
The announcement comes in video, where the team is huddled up during practice. Pitt head coach Jeff Capel is the one in the video that delivers the surprise announcement for Stevenson.
"Before we leave today, Vason, I need you to see coach [Brian] Regan," Capel said. "I need you to see and talk to coach Regan. You've earned your scholarship."
Stevenson hails from nearby McKees Rocks, Pa. and is the son of Ron "Dunk-a-tron-Ron” Stevenson, who was a star center for Duquesne during the 1980s.
He starred at nearby Montour High School, and had his best season as a senior in the 2021-22 campaign. Stevenson led his team with 23 points and eight rebounds in the WPIAL Class 4A Championship, but they lost to Quaker Valley, 61-52, who had star Adou Thiero on the their team.
Stevenson earned a selection to the 2022 Roundball Classic at Geneva College and was also a McDonald’s All-American Nominee.
He walked-on to Pitt ahead of the 2022-23 season, but didn't play in any games as a freshman. He still helped the team to a 24-12 overall record, 14-6 record in the ACC and a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven seasons.
Stevenson played in two games during the 2023-24 season. He played for one minute in the 89-60 win over Binghamton on Nov. 10, where he grabbed a rebound and missed two free throws, while also seeing action in the 86-50 win over South Carolina State on Dec. 16, recording no stats.
He hasn't played in a single game this season, but the team clearly appreciated his efforts enough to offer him a scholarship and for his teammates shower him with praise for earning it.
Stevenson is one of a few walk-ons the Panthers have, including sophomore forwards in Benjamin Mayhew and Jajuan Nelson, plus freshman center Liam Mignogna.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt LB Duo Ranked Top 10 in Power 4
- Preview: Pitt Takes on Struggling UNC
- Former Pitt LB Signs With UFL Team
- Pitt 2025 ACC Schedule Released
- Former Pitt OT Named to Pro Bowl
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt