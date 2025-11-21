Pitt Struggles Offensively in Loss to UCF
PITTSBURGH - While the Pitt Panthers came out strong against UCF tonight in the Legends Classic, the offense dried up in the second half at the Ocean Center.
Pitt fell to the UCF Golden Knights 77-67 in Daytona Beach, dropping the second Power Four game of the season in as many attempts. Jeff Capel's squad was simply outplayed in the second half, failing to contend offensively and defensively throughout.
Back and Forth First Half Battle
Pitt got Cam Corhen involved early, using his size inside for easy baskets at the bucket. He piled in eight of the Panthers' first 10 points, all of which came in the paint. But the Panthers traded baskets with the Golden Knights, trailing 13-12 at the 14 minute mark of the first half.
Pitt didn't connect on a 3-pointer until the 13-minute mark, courtesy of Damarco Minor, and while 3-point shooting was at a premium for both sides, timely shots were the key.
As was strong defending - especially by the Panthers.
The Panthers eventually take a mid-half 34-29 lead, thanks in part to a mini-run from Barry Dunning Jr. (nine points on a pair of 3-pointers and three free throws), but UCF took back the lead with just under two minutes remaining in the frame.
A layup by UCF's Riley Kugel gave the Golden Knights a 35-34 lead, but Corhen sank a pair of free throws at the one minute mark to take it back.
And then a buzzer beater by UCF's Themus Fulks took it back once more. The Knights entered the halftime break with a 38-36 lead.
Slow Start Dooms the Panthers
It was a less than ideal start to the second half for the Panthers, shooting 0-6 from the field and turning the ball over twice, which allowed UCF to open the half on a 10-1 run. An early 48-37 lead was the largest of the night for the Knights - and didn't bode well for the Panthers.
It wasn't until Roman Siulepa finished a layup at the 14:27 mark of the second half that the Panthers finished at the rim.
It was tougher sledding for Corhen in the second half, and without his contributions at the rim, the offense suffered. With Brandin Cummings not scoring until the 10:08 mark of the second half (converting an and-1 attempt), it took some UCF turnovers to get the Panthers back into the contest.
But after Cummings' and-1 got the Panthers within single digits, a couple of wasted possessions offensively helped UCF stretch the lead back to 13.
UCF just seemed to play harder in the second half, grabbing boards on the offensive and defensive glass to extend possessions and push the pace, and without a focal point offensively for the Panthers in the second half, the made baskets dried up almost completely.
And every time the Panthers did hit a shot to put some pressure on the Knights, they responded with a basket of their own.
A pair of Minor 3-pointers pulled the Panthers within eight at the 4:07 mark, forcing a UCF timeout. A mini-run by the Knights pushed the lead back to double digits, and then Minor drilled another triple. 72-63, 2:22 left in the game.
The Panthers and Knights traded buckets down the stretch, but it was too little, too late once again.
What's Up Next?
The Panthers fall to 4-2 (0-0 ACC) with the loss and have now dropped two of their last three games - both of which were against Power Four opponents. They will return home for a game vs. Quinnipiac this weekend at the Petersen Events Center.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Star RB Questionable for Georgia Tech Game
- Pitt Forward Has Opportunity to Build on Breakout Performance
- Pitt True Freshman to See Increased Role vs. Georgia Tech
- Pitt Preparing for Heisman-Caliber QB
- Pitt's Pat Narduzzi Up for Prestigious Award
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt