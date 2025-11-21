Inside The Panthers

Pitt Struggles Offensively in Loss to UCF

The Pitt Panthers came out flat in the second half vs. UCF and were unable to bounce back in another Power Four loss.

Karl Ludwig

Nov 17, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Jeff Capel reacts on the sidelines against the Bucknell Bison during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Jeff Capel reacts on the sidelines against the Bucknell Bison during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH - While the Pitt Panthers came out strong against UCF tonight in the Legends Classic, the offense dried up in the second half at the Ocean Center.

Pitt fell to the UCF Golden Knights 77-67 in Daytona Beach, dropping the second Power Four game of the season in as many attempts. Jeff Capel's squad was simply outplayed in the second half, failing to contend offensively and defensively throughout.

Back and Forth First Half Battle

Pitt got Cam Corhen involved early, using his size inside for easy baskets at the bucket. He piled in eight of the Panthers' first 10 points, all of which came in the paint. But the Panthers traded baskets with the Golden Knights, trailing 13-12 at the 14 minute mark of the first half.

Pitt didn't connect on a 3-pointer until the 13-minute mark, courtesy of Damarco Minor, and while 3-point shooting was at a premium for both sides, timely shots were the key.

As was strong defending - especially by the Panthers.

The Panthers eventually take a mid-half 34-29 lead, thanks in part to a mini-run from Barry Dunning Jr. (nine points on a pair of 3-pointers and three free throws), but UCF took back the lead with just under two minutes remaining in the frame.

A layup by UCF's Riley Kugel gave the Golden Knights a 35-34 lead, but Corhen sank a pair of free throws at the one minute mark to take it back.

And then a buzzer beater by UCF's Themus Fulks took it back once more. The Knights entered the halftime break with a 38-36 lead.

Slow Start Dooms the Panthers

It was a less than ideal start to the second half for the Panthers, shooting 0-6 from the field and turning the ball over twice, which allowed UCF to open the half on a 10-1 run. An early 48-37 lead was the largest of the night for the Knights - and didn't bode well for the Panthers.

It wasn't until Roman Siulepa finished a layup at the 14:27 mark of the second half that the Panthers finished at the rim.

It was tougher sledding for Corhen in the second half, and without his contributions at the rim, the offense suffered. With Brandin Cummings not scoring until the 10:08 mark of the second half (converting an and-1 attempt), it took some UCF turnovers to get the Panthers back into the contest.

But after Cummings' and-1 got the Panthers within single digits, a couple of wasted possessions offensively helped UCF stretch the lead back to 13.

UCF just seemed to play harder in the second half, grabbing boards on the offensive and defensive glass to extend possessions and push the pace, and without a focal point offensively for the Panthers in the second half, the made baskets dried up almost completely.

And every time the Panthers did hit a shot to put some pressure on the Knights, they responded with a basket of their own.

A pair of Minor 3-pointers pulled the Panthers within eight at the 4:07 mark, forcing a UCF timeout. A mini-run by the Knights pushed the lead back to double digits, and then Minor drilled another triple. 72-63, 2:22 left in the game.

The Panthers and Knights traded buckets down the stretch, but it was too little, too late once again.

What's Up Next?

The Panthers fall to 4-2 (0-0 ACC) with the loss and have now dropped two of their last three games - both of which were against Power Four opponents. They will return home for a game vs. Quinnipiac this weekend at the Petersen Events Center.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Karl Ludwig
KARL LUDWIG

Karl Ludwig is a Pittsburgh Panthers on SI sportswriter. He has spent the past three years covering the Pitt Panthers for a couple of platforms. While he did not attend Pitt, he grew up in the Pittsburgh area, attending North Allegheny Senior High School and Slippery Rock University. As a student at SRU, he served as the sports editor of SRU’s student-run newspaper, The Rocket, and provided award-winning coverage in football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer. It was at SRU that his love for sports journalism blossomed. Karl spent three seasons as the Pitt football beat writer for Pittsburgh Sports Now, following time as an intern for the Sports Now Network. His most recent coverage of the University was for Pitt Sports News of the On3/Rivals network. He’s also contributed to Athlon Sports and SB Nation’s Behind the Steel Curtain.

Home/Basketball