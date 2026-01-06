Memphis LB Transfer Schedules Visit With Pitt

PITTSBURGH — Former Memphis linebacker DeMarco Ward has scheduled a visit with the Pitt Panthers for Jan. 9, he announced on X.

Ward, a redshirt sophomore, spent his first two seasons at Florida State, where he appeared in 11 games and recorded 12 total tackles. Ward had a breakout season in 2025 in his lone season with Memphis, accumulating 63 tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions and two touchdowns.

I will be taking a visit to Pitt on the 9th! #H2P pic.twitter.com/PfK0ENrza7 — DeMarco Ward (@DeMarco1x) January 5, 2026

Ward stands at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, and is from Duluth, Ga. He was a three-star recruit out of high school and received interest from power conference schools like Duke, Kansas, Louisville, UCF and Wake Forest.

Pitt could use another linebacker with All-American Kyle Louis heading to the NFL Draft and All-ACC Rasheem Biles entering the transfer portal. Louis and Biles combined for 179 tackles, 5.5 sacks, six pass breakups, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and four touchdowns in 2025.

Aug 30, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers Head Coach Ryan Silverfield and linebacker DeMarco Ward (31) celebrate after a touchdown during the second half against the Chattanooga Mocs at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Pitt Adressing LB Need

Starting middle linebacker Braylan Lovelace, who was an All-ACC honorable mention this past season, is set to return so far and redshirt freshman Cam Lindsey seems to be an obvious starting candidate.

Lindsey played in 13 games, making 32 tackles, five for a loss, two sacks, a pass breakup and a forced fumble. But other than those two, there is a lot of inexperience.

Jeremiah Marcelin played in 10 games as a true freshman, mostly on special teams, but did not play this year due to a season-ending injury. Pitt also added redshirt sophomore Jayden Bonsu from the portal last offseason, but he also did not play due to a season-ending injury.

Some other players who could compete for a starting job are redshirt freshman Davin Brewton, redshirt juniors Abe Ibrahim and Drew Foster, true freshmen Justin Thomson, Emanuel Taylor, John Wetzel and Emory Fluhr, and incoming freshmen Marcus Jennings, Isaiah Simmons and Desmond Johnson. All of whom have been career backups.

Pitt Hosts Several Key Transfers

Ward is just one of several transfers Pitt has scheduled a visit with.

According to several reports, UCF tight end Kylan Fox visited on Jan. 3, Middle Tennessee State tight end Hunter Tipton visited on Jan. 4, Maryland cornerback La'Khil Roland visited on Jan. 5, Texas Tech edge rusher Braylon Rigsby has scheduled a visit for Jan. 6-7 and Florida wide receiver Naeshaun Montgomery has scheduled a visit, but no date has been announced.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt