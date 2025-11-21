Pitt Star RB Questionable for Georgia Tech Game
PITTSBURGH — The first ACC Availability Report for the Pitt Panthers conference matchup with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets has been released.
Out
DL Zach Crothers
LB Jayden Bonsu
RB Jaylin Brown
DB Nigel Maynard
LB Nick Lapi
LB Jeremiah Marcelin
RB Derrick Davis Jr.
DL Denim Cook
OL Keith Gouveia
Questionable
RB Desmond Reid
DL Sean FitzSimmons
OL Ryan Carretta
PK Trey Butkowski
Desmond Reid is listed as questionable heading into an ACC game for the sixth time this season. Reid suffered an injury three weeks ago against NC State and did not play against Stanford. However, he appeared to be healthy after the bye week against Notre Dame.
Reid had just five carries for 12 yards but had six catches for 63 yards as a receiver until he went down with an injury and had to be carried off the field by his teammates. He was then spotted in the medical tent and on the exercise bike on the sideline and did not re-enter the game.
Sean FitzSimmons is also listed as questionable to play. He missed his first game of the season last week against Notre Dame with an undisclosed injury. Pat Narduzzi announced that true freshman defensive tackle Trevor Sommers will play against the Yellow Jackets to bulk up the defensive line.
"The other guy that has come on the last couple of weeks is Trevor Sommers on defense," Narduzzi said. "Just at the D-tackle spot, he's been physical, he's big, he's athletic, so we're excited about watching him. He's going to play Saturday as well."
Ryan Carretta suffered an apparent injury against the Fighting Irish and Trey Butkowski was ruled out before last week's game with an illness. They are both questionable to play this week.
Cruce Brookins and Jeff Persi are no longer on the availability report. Brookins was listed as out against Stanford and did not play at all last week. Persi got his first game action in over a month against Notre Dame and played just 15 snaps.
True freshman defensive lineman Denim Cook is listed as out but was practicing this week. Cook was a former top-1,300 recruit and a top-60 player out of Ohio. Narduzzi said that Cook was turning some heads when he returned to the field.
"He showed some spurts yesterday that made you go 'ooh that's going to be fun to watch,'" Narduzzi said.
Zach Crothers, Jayden Bonsu, Nigel Maynard, Jeremiah Marcelin, and Keith Gouveia remain out with season-ending injuries.
