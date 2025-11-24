Pitt Suffers Embarrassing Loss to Quinnipiac
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers battled back, but came nowhere close in an embarassing defeat to Qunnipiac at the Petersen Events Center, 83-75.
Pitt made it back-to-back defeats, as they lost to UCF, 77-67, in the Legends Classic in Daytona Beach, Fla., on Nov. 20 and three losses in their past four games, as they also suffered a blowout defeat to rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl in Morgantown, 71-49, on Nov. 13.
Quinnipiac Excels on Offense, Builds First Half Lead Over Pitt
Pitt actually held early leads in the first half, including 9-4 at the 15:58 mark and 12-8 with 14:15 remaining.
Senior forward Cameron Corhen led with five points on a 3-pointer and a hookshot, freshman forward Roman Siulepa made two layups and guard Barry Dunning Jr. made three free throws.
Quinnipiac then went on a 16-2 run over the next five minutes, as they took a 24-14 lead at the 8:35 mark.
Senior forward Amarri Monroe, who Pitt targeted in the transfer portal in the offseason, led the way with seven points on the drive, as Quinnipiac got scoring contributions from five different players.
The Bobcats maintained their double-digit advantage at 32-20 with 6:26 left in the first half, before the Panthers responded with a 9-0 run over the next 90 seconds, cutting it back to a single-possession game at 32-29.
Quinnipiac held off Pitt in the final five minutes of the half, outscoring them 15-8, taking a 47-37, double-digit lead into halftime.
The Bobcats shot 17-for-25 from the field, 68.0%, 6-for-9 from 3-point range and 7-for-8 from the foul line, with 10 players scoring. The Panthers, contrastingly, shot 12-for-31 from the field, 38.7%, 4-for-12 from deep and 9-for-15 from the free throw line.
Roman Siulepa Starts Comeback For Pitt
Pitt needed someone to step up and take control and Siulepa did just that early on in the second half.
Siulepa scored eight points for the Panthers over a four-minute period, as they outscored the Bobcats 16-7 and had a 10-0 run, cutting the deficit to 54-53 at the 13:40 mark.
He used his strength and bullied Quinnipiac defenders, getting to the basket and finishing with authority.
Quinnipiac Holds Off Pitt Comeback, Secures Victory
The Bobcats used an 8-2 run out of the under-12 media timeout, to make it a 62-55 lead with about eight minutes remianing, with Monroe making two layups.
Pitt stayed in the game with two 3-pointers from Dunning and freshman guard Omari Witherspoon to keep it a one possession game at 64-61 with 6:40 left.
Quinnipiac then responded with a 13-3 run over the next three minutes, as Monroe made a 3-pointer and two pullup jumpers to score eight points, while sophomore forward Grant Randall made two 3-pointers himself, which put the road team up 77-64 with 3:47 remaining, essentially securing the upset.
The Panthers outscored the Bobcats the rest of the way, 11-6, but still suffered an eight-point loss to a mid-major at home.
Loss Breaks Home-Winning Streak
The Panthers had two winning streaks at home that the Bobcats broke with their victory over them at the Petersen Events Center.
Pitt had 14 consecutive non-conference home wins dating back two seasons, with their last defeat coming vs. Missouri, 71-64 on Nov. 28, 2023.
They also had a 24-game home winning streak over non-Power 4 opponents, as they last lost to Monmouth, 56-52 on Dec. 12, 2021.
Players of the Game
Monroe led the Bobcats and all scorers with 25 points, while shooting 9-for-13 from the floor and 4-for-6 from 3-point range.
Randall was the other double-digit scorer Quinnipiac, with 15 points, shooting 5-for-7 from the field and making all three 3-pointers he shot.
Siulepa led Pitt with 20 points and shot 9-for-12 from the field, while also leading the team with eight rebounds. Both his points and rebounds are a new season-high for him.
Dunning scored 17 points in his first start with Pitt, as sophomore guard Brandin Cummings missed the game with a lower-body injury.
Sophomore guard Nojus Indrusaitis scored 14 points off the bench, while Corhen scored 13 points.
